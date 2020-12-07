International Civil Aviation Day 2020: Quotes And Images To Share About The Day

The International Civil Aviation Day 2020 will be observed all over the world on December 7. The day is commemorated to help generate and reinforce worldwide awareness of the importance of international civil aviation to the social and economic development of countries. As the day will be celebrated all over the world tomorrow, a lot of people have been wondering about the International Civil Aviation Day quotes, images and significance of the day. On the occasion of International Civil Aviation Day 2020, here is a look at some of the best International Civil Aviation Day images and quotes to share.

International Civil Aviation Day quotes

“For most of us the sky is the limit but those who are into aviation, for them sky is where their home is. Warm wishes on International Civil Aviation Day.”

“Wishing a very Happy International Civil Aviation Day to all. It is something that connects the world and brings all of us close.”

“Without aviation, it would have been a completely different world to live in. Let us thank civil aviation for making travelling so much more fun. Happy International Civil Aviation Day.”

“All thanks to civil aviation that you can travel any distance to be with the ones who are very important to you. Warm wishes on International Civil Aviation Day.”

“Aviation has no room for mistakes. Everything and everyone in aviation have to be perfect in every sense. Have a Happy International Civil Aviation Day.”

“It demands a lot of understanding, knowledge, experience and intelligence to be able to fly. Warm wishes on International Civil Aviation Day.”

“Flying is a lot more than a sport, a lot more than work. Flying is nothing but a passion which gives you all the strength and focus to fly.”

“When you fly, you get the most beautiful view of the world. Thanks to the aviation industry for making it possible for all of us. Happy International Civil Aviation Day.”

“Discipline, patience and passion are the most important ingredients required to fly. Wishing a very Happy International Civil Aviation Day to all the passionate pilots.”

International Civil Aviation Day images

International Civil Aviation Day significance

International Civil Aviation Day was first observed in the year 1994 as part of the International Civil Aviation Organization’s 50th-anniversary activities. The United Nations General Assembly officially recognised December 7 as International Civil Aviation Day in the UN system in 1996. The day generates and leverages global awareness about international civil aviation and its importance. ICAO organises various activities and events about the International Civil Aviation Day like seminars, educational sessions and news announcements.

