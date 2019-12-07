Christmas Celebrations In Mumbai Where You Can Merrily Indulge Yourself

Mumbai is one of the most happening places in the country to have a fun-filled Christmas experience. One can always be assured to have something interesting during the most wonderful time of the year. The merriment always surrounds the city streets and one can always be greeted with loads of things to do. Here are a few celebrations happening around the city you could indulge in.

Fabulous Christmas celebrations in Mumbai

Midnight mass

One of the most traditional things to do for Christmas is to attend a good mass service. The stories and the carol singing that come along with it just add up to the bliss of the Christmas season. One can always find a different kind of calm and peace in the churches of Mumbai. At the end of the mass, you may be treated with some delicious hot cross buns or wine cake. You may choose to attend the Afghan Church in Colaba, Saint Michael's Church in Mahim, Saint Thomas's Cathedral, Fort Gloria Church in Byculla Saint Peter's Church in Bandra, among many others.

Scrumptious food

There is a pretty distinct type of food that is cooked during Christmas. You can always indulge in some of those delicacies near you for an absolute treat. You will also be able to enjoy some of the most delicious sweets while you’re scouting for food. There are a number of restaurants that offer a wide range of authentic Christmas delicacies. You can choose from any of those for a proper Christmas meal. AER, Tryst, Summer House Cafe are just a few places that offer some yummy Christmas food.

Shopping spree

The red white and green colours of Christmas are eye-catching and make one feel joyful. You may be able to find shades of these colours at a variety of stores near you. Indulge yourself in some of the Christmas colours and join in on the merriment of the season. Besides the regular colours, you can also choose to buy a wide range of sweaters, woollen beanies, etc. Oberoi Mall, R-City, Viviana Mall are some of the popular shopping destinations for the Christmas colours.

