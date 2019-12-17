Kiara Advani's Trendy Looks To Inspire Your Outfits This Christmas

Christmas is just around the corner with only a handful of days remaining for the celebration. It can be confusing to choose outfits on Christmas. Most girls take inspirations from their favourite celebrities and influencers for outfit choices and if you do not know already, the Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani's fashion game has quite impressed the fashion police. Kiara's outfit choices are adorned by her fans too and can surely give you some inspiration for your Christmas outfit.

Also Read | Kiara Advani Has An Illustrious Heritage; You Won't Believe Who All She Is Related To

Here are Kiara Advani's Christmasy looks that you can take inspiration from:

Kiara recently donned an all-green shimmery pant-suit ensemble with a plunging neckline which she paired with wedges and minimal makeup and accessories. This outfit can be one of the biggest inspirations among all the Christmasy looks of Kiara.

Also Read | Kiara Advani's Quirky Shoes Turn To Cringey As Fashion Police Gets Riled Up

This look is from the song of her upcoming film titled Good Newwz. Kiara donned a latex skirt with a tube top with fringes which she paired with classic red lips and wavy hair. One of the best tips for Christmas is that one can never go wrong with red. If you want to play safe with colours yet make a statement, red is the colour for you.

Also Read | Kiara Advani's Rumoured Relationships; From Sidharth Malhotra To Shahid Kapoor

If you are someone who is planning to make a statement with their Christmas outfit, then this Kiara Advani outfit might surely be your type. Kiara is seen sporting a gold blingy gown with a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline with stilettos and a mid-parted wavy hairdo.

Also Read | Kiara Advani Recently Signed Mr Lele; Here Is A List Of The Actor's Upcoming Films

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.