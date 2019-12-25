Christmas Markets In Paris For A Perfect Festival Outing To End 2019 On A Good Note

Paris is one of the most beautiful places in the world. Apart from being one of the famous tourist places, the country is known for celebrating different festivals. In fact, Christmas is the time of the year when the city gets many tourists. However, if you are planning to go out shopping for Christmas then here are some of the Christmas markets in Paris that you must consider visiting before the new year.

Christmas markets in Paris

Marché de Noël at Notre Dame

Marché de Noël at Notre Dame is one of the most charming Christmas markets in Paris. There are varieties of gifts which you will get here. It is also one of the beautiful places to visit during Christmas.

Le Village de Noël at Les Halles

Le Village de Noël at Les Halles is one of the biggest holiday markets in Paris. It has various seasonal crafts, decorations, and varieties of food. There are also interesting workshops, including a letter-writing session to Santa. This market was an instant hit in its first season in 2017. Take a look at the beautiful place.

Champs-Elysées Christmas Market

There is a beautiful view of Eiffel Tower from the market. There are a roundabout 200 chalets offering a variety of French seasonal foods, and arts & crafts. This is one of the best places for foodie people. It is one of the biggest and famous places during Christmas.