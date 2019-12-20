Christmas Ornaments To Spruce Up The Look Of Your Christmas Tree

Christmas does not feel like Christmas without an ample amount of decorations to deck up our homes. People seem to have a hard time thinking about what Christmas ornaments to decorate the tree with year after year. The bells and baubles are a popular choice, but one can also choose from a number of other ornament designs to draw more attention to the tree. They also act as memorabilia and can stay as mementoes of a beautiful time spent with family and friends. Listed below are a few creative designs for Christmas ornaments for the tree.

Smart Christmas Decorations to Spruce Up the Tree

Ornaments made of wood and slate

If one’s family travels a lot, then they can pay tribute to all those adventures by turning them into painted slate decals on wood. These can also work as fun gifting items for any family friends that also love travelling.

Baubles with confetti ornaments

Red and green baubles have become the norm over the years, but they can also be used with an innovative twist. One needs to just paste confetti to the baubles, or drop the confetti inside the baubles. They add a very fun and colourful dimension to the tree and make it a lot more attractive than before.

Ornaments made out of painted nuts

Assorted nuts are readily available during Christmas. All one needs to do is collect them and start painting them into attractive little elements of the holiday season. The nuts can be transformed into ornaments like snowmen, small Christmas trees, Santa hats, and so on. One can also paint them oneself, or the family can come together and do it together as a holiday craft exercise.

Paper candle ornaments

This is another ornament that people can make in their own homes by rolling sheets of paper. Children can also do this, and it is also a safer alternative for them instead of hanging actual candles from the tree. Adding glitter and using coloured paper to make these paper candles can make them even more festive and fun to look at.

Pom pom ornaments

Small pom pom ornaments are readily available in the market, and it only takes a simple tweak to turn them into Christmas characters and Christmas ornaments. Adding a Santa hat here and a few sequins there can do magic. A DIY fun craft project that the entire family can sit down and make together- it will also embolden the spirit of Christmas in each and every member of the family. Christmas ornaments are a significant part of the decorations. And making those ornaments by yourself is only a fun way of customising the festival according to one’s own tastes and preferences. Do give it a try for the next Christmas!

