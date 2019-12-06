Churches In Bhubaneswar That Have A Special Connection With Culture

The Christain community is one of the smallest and an important community of India. They worship their respective gods by visiting the church and are scattered all around the country is small communities. According to a census in 2001, Christians in Bhubaneshwar make up to 3 per cent of the population which is why there are many churches in Bhubhaneshwar, Odisha. Take a look at the few churches in Bhubaneswar, you should visit on your next tour to Odisha.

Churches in Bhubhaneshwar

St Vincents Catholic Church Bhubaneswar

St Vincents Catholic Church is located in Satyanagar, Bhubhaneshwar. It was built and opened for the public in the year 1968. It is a pro-cathedral church first started as a school. It is one of the oldest churches in Bhubhaneshwar, Odisha and a must-visit

Church of Christ

This is one of the modern churches in Bhubhaneshwar. Long back Bhubaneswar was just a large patch of forest till the year 1947. After a lot of Christians moved to Bhubaneswar from Cuttack in search of jobs, they built a church for them to worship.

Saint George Orthodox Church

St George Orthodox church is one of the oldest churches in India. It is located in Nayapalli in Odisha.

Union Church

The Union Church is located in Sachivalaya in Kharavela Nagar. The church is a small church with a beautiful garden where locals offer prayer services. The church holds Oriya, Malayalam and English prayer services regularly. This church is one of the peaceful places in Bhubaneshwar visited by locals regularly. Do visit this place to enjoy some peaceful time at the church.

Grace Awakening church

Located in Acharya Vihar, grace Awakening Vihar is another old church in Bhubaneswar. This church has a beautiful exterior and people living here who visit the church on a regular basis have said that the church has something so peaceful that you might get the answers, you have been searching for.