Customs Holidays 2021: Here Is List Of Gazetted And Restricted Holidays For 2021

The Central Government Administrative officers across the country observe 14 holidays, which are mandatory to provide to every employee. Customs holidays hold significance for government workers for them to receive a few days off from their jobs to rejoice festivals and holidays. This is for them to spend their time with family members and friends. Usually, the working hours for government employees are between 9 am to 5 pm. So, we have compiled a list of the Customs Holidays 2021 that you must check out right away.

Recently, the Central Government of the country has published a list of holidays including details and instructions for Holidays 2021. According to the Central Government Staff Portal, for prioritising State-level local festivals, the government has declared 14 holidays out of 17. It will help the state level committees select the three on their own. Moreover, as per the CGEWCC decision, the festivals like Pongal, Ganesh Chaturthi, and Janmashtami are a part of the Holidays 2021 list. Check out all of them:

List of gazetted holidays 2021 in Indian Customs office:

Republic Day- January 26, 2021, Tuesday

Holi- March 6, 2021, Monday

Good Friday - April 2, 2021, Friday

Ram Navami - April 21, 2021, Wednesday

Mahavir Jayanti- April 25, 2021, Sunday

Id-ul-Fitr- May 14, 2021, Friday

Buddha Purnima- May 26, 2021, Wednesday

Id-ul-Zuha (Bakri-eid)- July 21, 2021, Wednesday

Independence Day- August 15, 2021, Sunday

Muharram- August 19, 2021, Thursday

Janmashtami- August 30, 2021, Monday

Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday or Gandhi Jayanti- October 2, 2021, Saturday

Dussehra- October 15, 2021, Friday

Milad-un-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad- October 19, 2021, Tuesday

Diwali- November 4, 2021, Thursday

Guru Nanak’s Birthday- November 19, 2021, Friday

Christmas Day- December 25, 2021, Saturday

List of restricted holidays 2021 in Indian Customs office:

New Year’s Day- January 1, 2021, Friday

Lohri- January 13, 2021, Wednesday

Makar Sankranti/Magha Bihu/ Pongal- January 14, 2021, Thursday

Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday- January 20, 2021, Wednesday

Basant Panchami /Sri Panchami- February 16, 2021, Tuesday

Shivaji Jayanti- February 19, 2021, Friday

Hazarat Ali’s Birthday- February 26, 2021, Friday

Guru Ravi Das’s Birthday- February 27, 2021, Saturday

Swami Dayananda Saraswati Jayanti- March 8, 2021, Monday

Maha Shivaratri- March 11, 2021, Thursday

Holika Dahan/Dolyatra- March 28, 2021, Sunday

Easter Sunday- April 4, 2021, Sunday

Jhaitra Sukladi / Gudi Padava / Ugadi / Cheti Chand / Vaisakhi /Vishu- April 13, 2021, Tuesday

Mesadi Tamil New Year’s Day- April 14, 2021, Wednesday

Vaisakhadi (Bengal) / Bahag Bihu (Assam)- April 15, 2021, Thursday

Jamat-Ul-Vida- May 7, 2021, Friday

Guru Rabindranath’s birthday- May 9, 2021, Sunday

Rath Yatra- July 12, 2021, Monday

Parsi New Year’s day/Nauraj- August 16, 2021, Monday

Onam or Thiru Onam Day- August 21, 2021, Saturday

Raksha Bandhan- August 22, 2021, Sunday

Janmashtami (Smarta)- August 30, 2021, Monday

Vinayaka Chaturthi/ Ganesh Chaturthi- September 30, 2021, Friday

Dussehra (Saptami)- October 12, 2021, Tuesday

Dussehra (Maha Ashtami)- October 13, 2021, Wednesday

Dussehra (Maha Navami)- October 14, 2021, Thursday

Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday- October 20, 2021, Wednesday

Karaka Chaturthi (Karwa Chauth)- October 20, 2021, Sunday

Naraka Chaturdasi- November 3, 2021, Wednesday

Govardhan Puja- November 5, 2021, Friday

Bhai Duj- November 6, 2021, Saturday

Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi (Chhat Puja)- November 10, 2021, Wednesday

Guru Teg Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day- November 24, 2021, Wednesday

Christmas Eve- December 24, 2021, Friday

