Customs Holidays List 2020 - An Extensive Guide To Governmental Holidays

The Central Government Administrative offices across India have 14 important holidays that are mandatorily given to every employee. The working hours are generally from 9 am to 5 pm. Apart from these 14 compulsory holidays, Custom holidays come on several important occasions so that the members of the central government can take rest or enjoy the festivals and national holidays. Here is a list of Central Government Holidays or Custom Holidays list 2020 that you need to know.

Compulsory Custom Holidays:

Holiday occasion Date Republic Day January 26, 2020 Mahavir Jayanti April 6, 2020 Good Friday April 10, 2020 Buddha Purnima May 7, 2020 Idu'l Fitr May 25, 2020 Idul’l Zuha (Bakri Eid) August 1, 2020 Independence Day August 15, 2020 Muharram August 30, 2020 Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday October 2, 2020 Dussehra (Vijay Dashmi) October 10, 2020 Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday (Id-E-Milad) October 30, 2020 Diwali November 14, 2020 Guru Nanak’s Birthday November 30, 2020 Christmas Day December 25, 2020

Customs Holidays List 2020

Apart from the traditional Sunday off, here's the list of custom holidays in 2020.

Holiday Description Holiday Date 2nd SATURDAY JANUARY 11, 2020 REPUBLIC DAY JANUARY 26, 2020 2nd SATURDAY FEBRUARY 8, 2020 HOLI MARCH 10, 2020 2nd SATURDAY MARCH 14, 2020 GUDI PADWA MARCH 25, 2020 MAHAVIR JAYANTI APRIL 6, 2020 GOOD FRIDAY APRIL 10, 2020 2nd SATURDAY APRIL 11, 2020 BUDDHA PURNIMA MAY 7, 2020 2nd SATURDAY MAY 9, 2020 IDUL FITR MAY 25, 2020 2nd SATURDAY JUNE 13, 2020 2nd SATURDAY JULY 11, 2020 IDUL ZUHA - BAKRI ID AUGUST 1, 2020 2nd SATURDAY AUGUST 8, 2020 JANMASHTAMI AUGUST 12, 2020 INDEPENDENCE DAY AUGUST 15, 2020 MUHARRAM AUGUST 30, 2020 2nd SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 12, 2020 MAHATMA GANDHI BIRTHDAY OCTOBER 2, 2020 SUNDAY OCTOBER 4, 2020 2nd SATURDAY OCTOBER 10, 2020 DUSSEHRA - VIJAY DASHMI OCTOBER 25, 2020 PROPHET MOHAMMAD'S BIRTHDAY OCTOBER 30, 2020 DIWALI - DEEPAVALI NOVEMBER 14, 2020 GURU NANAK'S BIRTHDAY NOVEMBER 30, 2020 2nd SATURDAY DECEMBER 12, 2020 CHRISTMAS DAY DECEMBER 25, 2020

