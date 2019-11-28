The Debate
CVS Thanksgiving Hours: Is CVS Open On Thanksgiving Day 2019?

Festivals

The Thanksgiving season is upon us. Here are the details about CVS Thanksgiving hours, their amazing deals and much more. Read on to know more about it.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
cvs thanksgiving hours

The holiday of Thanksgiving is here. It is the time to gather around the dinner table and enjoy conversations with one’s family and friends with a roasted turkey gracing the occasion. However, with the holiday spirit, one might forget to keep a check on their eating habit or the turkey might arrange a rebellion inside the stomach. This is where CVS stores comes to the rescue for last-minute shopping and medical emergencies, especially if one needs to calm down the angry tummy.

Is CVS open on Thanksgiving?

Typically, CVS Pharmacy maintain their regular hours, 8:30 AM - 7:00 PM, even on Thanksgiving Day. In fact, their November 28-30 Black Friday Sale ad also gives out the same information. The locations that operate for 24-hours also maintain their standard schedule. However, different CVS Pharmacies have different working hours. Hence, it is recommended that one check the details of their nearest CVS pharmacy before heading out. You can call them at 1-800-746-7287.

CVS stores are offering amazing deals on every item. They have deals on BOGO free candy, stuffed animals and toys, Hallmark licensed ornaments, selected appliances, cookware and electronics, and more. There is also a Buy-One-Get-One-50-Percent-Off deal on wrapping papers and accessories. Certain sets of BOGO clear lights are also given out for free along with other items in the Black Friday sale.

Selected CVS stores are also offering gifts for under $15 including certain Wet n Wild products. The DNA Starter Kit is available for $29.99 and two NYX Professional makeup lip colours are available for $11.98. Many Disney-themed merchandise will also be available at a lower price. Specials deals are also offered on hair dryers, toothpaste, deodorant, paper towels, toilet paper, gum, detergent, batteries and more. However, the deals and offers may vary from location to location. Hence, customers should aware themselves of the deals before heading out to the stores. CVS also has a lot of online deals like $5 off a $25 purchase of flu shots.

Published:
