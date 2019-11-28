Publix Thanksgiving Hours: Is Publix Open On Thanksgiving 2019?

A Thanksgiving feast includes a lot of work, patience, and most importantly, a lot of ingredients. While you may buy them way beforehand, it is easy to forget some of them. No matter how much you plan and organise your Thanksgiving dinner, Turkey Day always requires you to go for a visit to the grocery store. There is one grocery store important to the Floridians. Publix has been a reliable store for all the Southerners for a long time.

What are Publix's Thanksgiving Hours?

Publix might be the go-to place for any kind of groceries needed, but the store will be closed on Thanksgiving. A spokesperson of the store informed a lifestyle web portal that the store will indeed be closed on Thanksgiving. The spokesperson also added that they want their associates to spend time with friends and family. On last year's Thanksgiving as well, Publix had given a holiday to their associates. In the caption, the store talked about how they want to let their associates spend time with their loved ones.

It is wonderful to know that the employees will get to spend time and celebrate with their families. There is no need to worry. Many stores will be open on Thanksgiving. If you are not in a mood to cook, you can even go to the restaurants. Many outlets are offering a great Thanksgiving menu in celebration of the holiday. You can also connect with the Publix group by sharing your Thanksgiving stories with them on Instagram. They shared a Friendsgiving post and asked for stories by their fans.

