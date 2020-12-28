Dattatreya Jayanti 2020: History, Significance, Vrat And Other Details About Festival

Dattatreya Jayanti is one of the important Hindu festivals. The auspicious festival is observed in the Hindu month of Margashirsha. The day is celebrated for the Hindu god Dattatreya. As the Dattatreya Jayanti 2020 is coming close, a lot of people have been curious to know about Dattatreya Jayanti history, Dattatreya Jayanti significance, its vrat and puja. For all the people who are wondering about the Dattatreya Jayanti 2020, here is everything you need to know about it.

Dattatreya Jayanti 2020

Dattatreya Jayanti is celebrated on the full moon night of Margashirsha month. This year, the festival will be celebrated on December 29, 2020. The Purnima tithi is starting at 7.54 AM in the morning and will be ending at 8.57 AM on December 30, 2020. Here is a look at the Dattatreya Jayanti history, its significance, vrat and puja details.

Dattatreya Jayanti history

According to Hindu rituals, it is said that Lord Dattatreya was born on this day. Therefore, the festival is a celebration of Lord Dattatreya’s birthday. For the unversed, Lord Dattatreya is the combined form of Trimurti, of Brahma (the creator), Vishnu (the sustainer) and Shiva (the destroyer). It is also considered that Lord Dattatreya is the reincarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Dattatreya Jayanti significance

Dattatreya Jayanti 2020 will be celebrated with great joy in the temples of Lord Dattatreya and also at houses. In India, the festival is mainly celebrated in the states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh among others. Devotees worship lord Dattatreya for a happy and prosperous life. On this day, the temples are decorated with flowers and people chant prayers dedicated to the lord.

Dattatreya Jayanti vrat and Dattatreya Jayanti puja

People observe Dattatreya Jayanti or Datta Jayanti by taking a bath early in the morning in holy rivers or streams. After this, the devotees worship the lord by visiting temples or performing the puja at the house. Dattatreya Jayanti puja is done at the temples and at houses to worship the god. The puja is done by lighting up lamps and meditate in front of Lord Dattatreya’s idol or image. Devotees also observe a Dattatreya Jayanti vrat on this auspicious day. A fast is observed by several people to observe the day.

Image Credits: shree_gurudev_datta Instagram