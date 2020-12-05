Kalabhairav Jayanti 2020: See Date And Time Of Festival

Kalabhairav Jayanti is a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Kaal Bhairav, which is a fearsome form of Lord Shiva. The festival is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Kala Bhairav, the Hindu God of Time. A report in Drik Panchang reveals that the auspicious day is observed on the Ashtami Tithi, Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Margashirsha as per the Purnimant calendar and Kartik as per Amavasyant calendar. However if one follows the Gregorian calendar, this date corresponds to the months of mid-November to mid-December. Read on to know more about Kalabhairav 2020.

Kalabhairav Jayanti 2020 date and time

This year, Kalabhairav Jayanti will be observed on Monday, December 7, 2020.

Ashtami Tithi begins at 18:47 on Dec 07, 2020

Ashtami Tithi ends at 17:17 on Dec 08, 2020

The day of Kalabhairav Jayanti is considered to be more auspicious when it falls on a Tuesday or Sunday, the reason being that both these days are dedicated to Lord Kala Bhairav. On this day special rituals are held in Lord Kala Bhairav and Shiva temples across India. Devotees visit the temple in the evening time and participate in the 'Shodashopachar Puja’.

Kalabhairav Jayanti history and significance

Like most Hindu festivals, devotees across India dedicate this day to ritualistic bath and perform special pujas. Most devotees worship Lord Kala Bhairav along with Shiva and Parvati and make an offering of fruits, flowers, and sweets. Ardent followers of Hindu Mythology also undergo strict fasting and keep vigil all night and narrate stories of Lord Kalabhairav.

They chant the mantras dedicated to Bhairav. In many places, aartis are performed at midnight with traditional musical instruments. Because Lord Kala Bhairav rides on a dog according to Hindu Mythology, in some regions dogs are also fed with milk and sweets on this day.

Kalabhairav Jayanti Quotes & messages

“The greatest power in existence is Shiva. Shiva means nothingness. Nothingness, the very basis of Everything.” – Sadhguru

No matter what your life situation is, Shiva is always relevant – that is why he is Mahadeva. Shiva, a solution not for petty problems but for Liberation.” – Sadhguru

His blue throat symbolises suppression of anger, which must be channelled out in an constructive manner instead of venting it out or harming someone. Happy Kalabhairav Jayanti.

The serpent around his neck symbolises letting go of one's ego, so that you are free both mentally and physically.