Dev Diwali 2020: Here Is The Significance And History Behind This Auspicious Day

Dev Diwali will be celebrated across India on Sunday, November 29, and Monday, November 30 at various places. It is important to note that this year’s Kartik Purnima is being celebrated on November 29, the same day on which Dev Deepawali is being celebrated. Kartik Purnima will start from 12:47 pm on November 29 and will end at 2:59 pm on November 30. Read on to learn more about Dev Diwali significance and history.

Dev Diwali 2020

Dev Diwali History and Significance

A report in Drik Panchang has revealed that according to Hindu Mythology on the day of Dev Diwali, the Hindu gods come down to the ghats of Kashi, Uttar Pradesh, from the heavens to celebrate Diwali with us mortals. It is believed that on the day of Kartik Purnima, the first of the Gods celebrated Diwali at the ghats of Kashi. Hence the day holds tremendous significance in Hindu mythology.

In addition to this, on that day Lord Shiva killed a demon named Tripurasura after all the gods were traumatised by his atrocities. Upon the prayers of the Gods, Lord Shiva who is also known as 'Bhootnath' killed that demon and arrived at Devlok. This is where Shiva got the name Tripurari from.

As the news of Tripurasura’s death reached the gods, they rejoiced and celebrated the day when they were finally free from the atrocities of the demon. With joy, the gods lit up lamps in their city to please Lord Shiva. The gods then descended from their heavenly kingdom and celebrated Dev Diwali.

Happy Dev Diwali 2020

Here's extending my heartfelt greetings to you and your family—a very Happy Dev Deepawali to you and your loved ones.

This Dev Deepawali​, may Lord Shiva remove all the troubles from your life. May you be showered with happiness, good health, wealth and all the goodness in the world.

Meri or se aapko Dev Deepawali ki dheron shubh kamnayein.

Dev Deepawali ke pavan din par meri or se aapko hardik shubh kamnayein.

The way Lord Shiva eliminated three demons known as Tripurasura- let us all remove pride, greed and jealousy from our life — Happy Dev Deewali.

May the lamps of Dev Deepawali illuminate your life, and may Lord Shiva shower you with all that you have wished for. Happy Dev Deepawali to you and everyone at home.

This Dev Deepawali, may Lord Shiva remove all the negativities from your life. May you be showered with happiness, good health, wealth and good luck—a very happy Dev Deepawali to you and your family.