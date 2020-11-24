Devutthana Ekadashi 2020: Date, History And Significance About The Day

Devutthana Ekadashi 2020 holds greater significance and importance among the Lord Vishnu devotees and those who belong to the Vaishnava Sampradaya. People will observe the Devutthana Ekadashi 2020 by observing a day-long fast. As the Devutthana Ekadashi 2020 is coming near a lot of people are wondering about the Devutthana Ekadashi history and its significance. Many people are curious about when is Devutthana Ekadashi in 2020. For all the people who are wondering about the Devutthana Ekadashi 2020, here is everything you need to know about it.

When is Devutthana Ekadashi in 2020

Devutthana Ekadashi is observed on Ekadashi tithi of Shukla paksha in the month of Kartik i.e. the 11th day of Lunar fortnight. Devutthana Ekadashi 2020 will be observed on November 25, 2020. The people belonging to the Vaishnava Sampradaya will be observing the fast next day on November 26, 2020. The Ekadashi tithi that comes after Diwali is observed as Devutthana Ekadashi.

Also Read | World Children's Day 2020 Wishes, Quotes And Images To Share On November 20

Also Read | Also Read | World Children's Day 2020: History, Significance And Importance Of The Day

Devutthana Ekadashi history

The Devutthana Ekadashi marks the end of Chaturmass period. It consists of Shravana, Bhadrapada, Ashwina and Kartik months which come to an end with Devutthana Ekadashi. It is considered that Lord Vishnu wakes up from his Yogic sleep after four months. During this period of four months, Lord Vishnu rests on the coiled body of Adishesha in the ocean bed. As he wakes up on this day, it is known as Devutthana Ekadashi or Prabodhini Ekadashi. It is also believed that Lord Vishu married Goddess Vrinda (Tulsi) next day of Devutthana Ekadashi. The ritual of Tulsi Vivah is also observed in several households in India from the next day of Devutthana Ekadashi. People worship the holy basil plant on the next day of Devutthana Ekadashi.

Also Read | Men's Day Quotes For Boyfriend To Celebrate International Men's Day 2020

Also Read | International Men's Day 2020: All About History, Significance, And Celebration

Devutthana Ekadashi significance

The Chaturmas period is considered as inauspicious for events like marriage, tonsuring or housewarming ceremonies. Devotees do not conduct any major good event during this period and wait for it to get over so that they can organise such auspicious ceremonies. Therefore, the Devutthana Ekadashi 2020 will mark the beginning of the marriage season in India. People keep a fast on Devutthana Ekadashi 2020 to get rid of the burden of sins that they might have committed and they also seek refuge in Vaikuntha after their death. It is the heavenly abode of Lord Vishnu.

Image Credits: Pixabay