Dhanteras 2020: All About The History, Significance & Celebration On Dhanteras

According to the Hindu mythology, on Dhanteras, devotees observe Laksmi Puja in the honour of Goddess Lakshmi. The Goddess is offered a ‘Naivaideya’ of traditional sweets consisting of dry fruits. Devotees sing devotional songs or bhajans in the praise of the Goddess. At the entrance of the house, small footprints are drawn with rice flour as well to indicate the long-awaited arrival of Goddess Lakhsmi into the house. Read on to know more about Dhanteras 2020 puja timings, history and significance of the day.

Dhanteras History

According to Hindu mythology, on this day, Lord Dhanvantari emerged during Samudra Manthan, holding Amrit. This occurred on the Krishna Paksha trayodashi tithi during the Kartik month. People also worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber, who is the God of wealth on this day. Earthern lamps are lit near the tulsi plant as well as in front of the doorways of homes, offering it to Lord Yama, who is the God of death, on Dhanteras, and pray for the long life of their family members.

Dhanteras significance

On Dhanteras, people buy new utensils, jewellery, and any new thing to bring good luck to their houses. Many people believe in buying gold and silver items on the day of Dhanteras, as the purchase of any new metal on this day is believed to bring fortune and wealth in the house. In rural areas, farmers decorate and adorn their cattle on the occasion of Dhanteras, which marks their respect towards their source of income via the cattle.

Dhanteras celebration

A report in drikpanchang.com reveals that the festival of Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 13 this year. On this day Lakshmi Puja is also done in the evenings when the diyas are lit. People who had not cleaned their homes for Diwali preparations could clean their homes on Dhanteras. Earthern lamps are lit near the tulsi plant as well as in front of the doorways of homes, offering it to Lord Yama. It is believed that the lighting of the deepam (earthen lamps) on the Trayodashi Tithi will help to ward off Yamaraj.

A report in drikpanchang.com, this year, Dhanteras Puja will be observed on Friday, November 13. Dhanteras Puja Muhurat would be between 05:28 PM and 05:59 PM. One can perform Lakshmi Puja on Dhanteras during Pradosh Kaal between 05:28 PM and 08:07 PM after sunset. Happy Dhanteras 2020!

