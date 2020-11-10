Rujuta Diwekar Highlights Four Factors Affected By Elimination Of 'Shakkarpala' In Diwali

As Diwali 2020 is just around the corner, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar took a stroll down memory lane and highlighted the importance of making 'faral items' at home by sharing 'The case of shakkarpala' aka shankarpali. Rujuta shed some light on shakkarpala being eliminated from the list of Diwali sweets by 'health-conscious' pals these days because it's made of maida (all purpose flour). However, she shared how the elimination of shakkarpala has impacted four important factors associated with Diwali.

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar feels Diwali shouldn't be 'limited to deals and shopping'

Earlier today, i.e. November 10, 2020, popular nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar pointed out how one of the 'supreme delicacies of Diwali', shakkarpala is disappearing from everyone's list of 'faral items'. However, she expressed her concern about a meaningful Diwali for future generations and shared how other aspects associated with Diwali are also disappearing along with shakkarpala. With the help of 'The case of Shakkarpala', Rujuta highlights the difference between yesteryears' Diwali and Diwali in contemporary times.

1) Family Bonding

The first factor highlighted by Rujuta is family bonding. Elaborating more about the same, she wrote, "If not the rolling, the cutting of the Shankar pala was invariably done by the kids of the household. Sitting on the floor, children cut out the nicely kneaded and rolled out atta into beautiful shapes. Squares, rectangles, rhomboids, maths finally had a tasty application in real life. And all this while listening to stories of your mom and grandmom about their time during Diwali, essentially it was a window to family history and of changing times."

2) Gender equality

The celebrity nutritionist also spoke about its impact on gender equality as she wrote, "the fact that kids of all genders are involved sends out a message that kitchen activities are all-encompassing and that gender role must be questioned. But it's done in a gentle way, one that doesn’t involve conflict or confrontation and is a safe way to absorb a life-changing message"

3) Economics

If you're wondering what could the economical impact of it, Rujuta had a detailed explanation of that as well. She mentioned, "If not made at home, these would come from small women cooperatives or from the homes of under privileged women who had the chance to make more money during the Diwali season. This money would often be used for purposes like children’s education, a small trip to the native village or an extra deposit in the bank."

4) Ecology

Last but not least, the 47-year-old also shed some light on its impact on the ecology and highlighted, "Since this meant family time together, no fuel would be burned to go to a mall or eat/buy things in there that come in non-biodegradable packaging. Shakkarpala is born out of the collective wisdom of using local ingredients and turning them into native meals, reducing the carbon footprint too."

Check out her Instagram post below:

