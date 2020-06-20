DIY Father's Day Cards: Here's How To Add Personal Touch To Your Gifts

With Father’s Day just around the corner, one might want to find the perfect Father’s Day gift for their dads. However, due to the lockdown situation, the options can be quite limited. In such a scenario, most people might have to resorted to the option of DIY Father's Day gifts. These DIY (Do It Yourself) gifts are pretty simple to curate. Several social media pages are flooded with DIY videos to help one curate just the perfect gift for their fathers this Father's Day.

While there are several options available, DIY Father's Day cards are one of the best gifting options. It is extremely easy to make an attractive looking DIY card. Further, a handmade card adds a personal touch to a gift. Cute and funny DIY cards will surely bring a smile to your good old man’s face. Here are some ideas for DIY Father’s Day cards:

Fathers Day Card Ideas DIY:

1. Necktie cards: Most fathers often accessorize their formal outfits with a neck-tie, hence gifting a neck-tie card is a great idea for a father’s day gift. All you need are some crayons, paper, scissors and glue. You can use these objects to create a neck-tie on the front page of your card.

2. Hand- drawn superhero cards: This is a great idea if your father is into superhero films. You can draw or paint a picture of a Marvel or DC superhero and label it with your father’s name. While this idea will make your greeting card quite trendy, it will also communicate the fact that you see your father as a superhero.

3. Pop-up card: Pop-up cards generally stand out more than flat greeting cards. You can use folded strips of paper to make your designs pop out. All you need are some crayons, paper, scissors and glue.

Most people would be celebrating Father’s Day 2020 at home this year. However, that should not deter anyone from making this day extra special. With these creative DIY Father's Day cards this occasion can be made into a very special one. Here’s wishing all the fathers a very happy Father's Day 2020.

Promo image source: Shutterstock