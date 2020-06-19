Father’s Day 2020: Thoughtful gift ideas to make the occasion special

With Quarantine and social distancing becoming the new norm, people are now concerned about a dampened Father’s Day celebration. The occasion, which is celebrated on June 21 every year, honours fatherhood and paternal bonds, as well as the influence of fathers in society. This year, however, the celebration could be made different with thoughtful gifts and experiences. Here are a few ideas:

Ultimate Shave Gift Set

With personal grooming limitations due to social distancing, a luxurious shaving kit makes a good gift. This Bombay Shaving kit available on Flipkart is pocket-friendly and has all the beard grooming essentials needed to kick-start beard care routine. From natural beard oils to a moustache wax this kit contains everything one needs to care for facial hair and to maintain any kind of beard style. The entire kit is priced at INR 1,360.

Athleisure or Casual wear

With work from home becoming a new norm, athleisure wear for his casual, everyday look makes a good idea. With Father’s running errands apart from their usual office work, this is just the perfect gift amid coronavirus. These cool apparels are from Nautica and available on Flipkart, priced at INR 2,799.

Virtual safari

Father’s Day brings the perfect opportunity to take a pause and celebrate them and all that they do for us. A virtual safari makes a great gift for father’s who are adventurous. A digital tour of Yala and Wilpattu national parks of Sri Lanka, accompanied by safari guide along with exposure to the secretive lives of the elusive leopards which roam these National Parks is just what everybody needs. Dhanula will bring alive electrifying leopard stories and even help you master the art of identifying individual leopards. The virtual safari with a duration of 1.25 hours is Priced at INR 702 per person.

Smartphones

It’s been years since fathers have been bringing home the bacon and buying us our first mobile phones and gadgets, but now it's time we return the favour while keeping them trendy and up to date with the best in the market. And what is better than an uber-cool smartphone. The display on the OnePlus 8 Pro refreshes 120 times per second and the OnePlus 8 refreshes 90 times per second, both offering seamless motion and incredible smoothness.

Read: Father’s Day 2020: Top 6 Books To Gift Your Dad On This Special Day

Read: Lady Gaga Leaves Fan Awestruck By Gifting Her Own Jacket As Latter Compliments Her

Additionally, on the OnePlus 8 Pro, videos are more seamless than ever thanks to advanced MEMC algorithms that transform standard videos at 24 frames per second into a breathtakingly ï¬‚uid experience up to 120 frames per second. Ideal for watching sports and action-packed content, MEMC reduces motion blur, stuttering, and ghosting for unmatched clarity. While OnePlus 8 Pro is Priced at INR 54,999 for 8+128 GB, it is INR 59,999 for 12+ 256 GB .Meanwhile, OnePlus 8 5G is priced at INR 44,999 for 8+128 GB and INR 49,999 for 12+ 256 GB.

Shoes

We all want our fathers to lead a healthy life, and for that what is better than a new pair of running shoes. ASICS NOVABLAST™ delivers an energetic ride for people looking to inject a healthy dose of fun into their running life. The bold, eye-catching design of the NOVABLAST™ mirrors the type of runner who will suit the shoe best. Also, along with it, there is an ASICS Run Mixer™ App that could make users make new music tracks basis the rhythm of his footsteps and even share the tracks that are created. The shoes are priced at Rs. 11,999.

Read: Tara Sutaria Announces Baby Bailey's Arrival, Rumoured Beau Aadar Jain Gives Precious Gift

Read: When Sushant Singh Rajput Asked Nitesh Tiwari For One More Film As His Birthday Gift