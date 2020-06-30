Doctor's Day Quotes In English To Share With Family And Friends Or Post On Social Media

Each year, on the first day of July, the National Doctor's Day is celebrated in India with lots of gusto and enthusiasm. As the name suggests, Doctor's Day is observed in order to recognise the tireless contribution of doctors/physicians to society. The Doctor's Day on July 1 also commemorates both birth and death anniversary of Bharat Ratna awardee Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy. A doctor by profession, who also became the second Chief Minister of West Bengal. His work in the field of medicine has been phenomenal.

With the widespread outbreak of COVID-19 in the globe, the significance of physicians, doctors and health care workers has been acknowledged more than ever. Hence, celebrating this important day in the safe surrounding of your home is an ideal option. Wish Happy Doctor's Day 2020 to your near and dear ones with these quotes. Also make sure to send them across to every doctor you know, to thank them for their efforts to keep you safe and sound. On this special occasion, we have compiled a list of Doctor Day's quotes in English that you can send your family, friends and also post on social media. Take a look:

Happy Doctor's Day quotes in English

So far I still have all my fingers and my toes, so I suppose you’re doing a great job! Happy Doctor’s Day 2020!

Each patient carries his own doctor inside him. by Norman Cousins

It wasn’t the medicines, but your reassuring words gave me the strength to pull through my illness. Thanks, doc.Happy Doctor's Day 2020

Most doctors are prisoners of their education and shackled by their profession. by Richard Diaz

A good doctor’s comforting and reassuring words are sometimes more powerful than medicines. Happy Doctor's day 2020

A physician is obligated to consider more than a diseased organ, more even than the whole man — he must view the man in his world. by Harvey Cushing

Doctors think a lot of patients are cured who have simply quit in disgust. - Don Herold

Doctors put a wall up between themselves and their patients; nurses broke it down. -Jodi Picoult

Dear Doctor, I feel so confident and safe when I know that I am in your hands. You have always been a savior to me. Thanking you for this wonderful occasion. Happy Doctor’s Day 2020.

The art of medicine consists of amusing the patient while nature cures the disease-Voltaire Never go to a doctor whose office plants have died. - Erma Bombeck

You need a good bedside manner with doctors or you will get nowhere. - William S. Burroughs

Doctor’s Day is a reminder to all of us to take some time out to appreciate the doctors who put all their lives into offering services to others. Happy Doctor's Day 2020

The doctor sees all the weakness of mankind; the lawyer all the wickedness, the theologian all the stupidity. - Arthur Schopenhauer

Disease is war with the laws of our being, and all war, as a great general has said, is hell. - Lewis G. Janes

There is no such thing as an infallible doctor. - Edward E. Rosenbaum

As a doctor, an educator, an innovator and someone who has dedicated his professional career to making things work better and to helping people - I am ready to lead. - Donald Berwick

The doctor is often more to be feared than the disease. Happy Doctor's Day 2020

I got the bill for my surgery. Now I know what those doctors were wearing masks for. by-James H. Boren

The better name for the general practitioner might be multispecialist by- Martin H. Fischer

A hospital should also have a recovery room adjoining the cashier’s office. - Francis Walsh

