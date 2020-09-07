Does U.S. Mail Run On Labor Day? Which Mail Services Have Holidays On September 7?

Labor Day in the US is celebrated on the first Monday in the month of September and this year it has fallen on September 7th. The day is observed to honour and recognize the American labour movement and the contributions of labourers to the development as well as the achievements of the US. Labor Day in the US is a federal holiday and many services including mail delivery are closed on this day. Here is more information about whether mail will be available on Labour Day on September 7th 2020.

History of Labor Day in the US

In the year 1887, states of Colorado, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York started observing Labor Day holiday to honour the social and economic achievements of workers in America. The US Department of Labor addresses this day as, “It constitutes a yearly national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of our country”. Here are details about which mail services will run on Labor Day in the US.

Does Mail run on Labor Day?

According to Newsweek, federal services like USPS (United States Postal Service ) may not be available on account of Labor Day. Reportedly, all non-essential federal workers receive a paid day off and even private companies like FedEx and UPS either run limited or modified services only. It applies to the mailing companies as well.

Several mailing services might be unavailable as well. However, reports suggest that critical services would still be running. Post offices shall also remain closed and there shall not be mails or packages that shall be delivered from USPS on September 7th, 2020.

Holidays observed by USPS

Labor Day: Monday, September 7 Columbus Day: Monday, October 12 Veterans Day: Wednesday, November 11 Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 26 Christmas Day: Friday, December 25

Holidays observed by UPS this year

Labor Day: Monday, September 7 Columbus Day: Monday, October 12 Veterans Day: Wednesday, November 11 Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 26 Christmas Day: Friday, December 25

UPS shall not be available to work on domestic ground, air and international. This implies that UPS Freight and UPS Forwarding, through air and sea, shall remain closed. UPS store locations shall also remain closed on account of Labor Day.

Holidays observed by FedEx

Labor Day: Monday, September 7 Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 26 Christmas Day: Friday, December 25

Image credits: Shutterstock