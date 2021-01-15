Dry Days In August 2021: Comprehensive List Of No Alcohol Days In August 2021

For people who love to party and consume alcoholic beverages, getting to know a list of dry days in a month is crucial. Such dry days can be great party spoilers if they are not taken into account. Hence it is very important to know, is today a dry day? This is a very common and frequently asked question.

Dry days in August can be a huge spoiler for the party-goers. Therefore, you must keep track of the dry days in August beforehand. In this way, you will be able to know about the next dry day in August and then make [lans accordingly with friends and colleagues.

What does dry day mean? Why is it called a dry day?

A dry day is a special day in the year when no alcohol is sold. On this day, alcohol sales are either banned or prohibited in the country. This means on the next dry day in August, alcohol will not be served by any hotel, club, or restaurant. August dry days list are those days that are either state or Government level holidays and so on.

List of dry days in August 2021

Is today a dry day? Read this complete list to know more about the August dry days list in 2021 so that you can plan your weekend parties accordingly.

Date Day Festival August 10, 2021 Tuesday Muharram August 15, 2021 Sunday The Independence Day August 30, 2021 Monday Janmashtami

Basic information about consuming alcohol