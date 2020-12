Dry Days In Delhi 2021: List Of All The No-alcohol Days In The National Capital In 2021

In a metropolitan city like Delhi, a 'dry day' could play a party spoiler. Although most of the dates that have alcohol ban are similar nationwide, however, there are a few particular 'dry days' that are exclusive to Delhi. So if you ever happen to ask yourself - 'is today a dry day in Delhi?' here is a list of days will there be a 'dry day' in Delhi in 2021.

Delhi Dry Days list for the year 2021

JANUARY, 2021 will see 3 Dry Days in Delhi

January 14, Thursday: Makar Sankranti

January 26, Tuesday: Republic Day

January 30, Saturday: Martyrs’ Day

FEBRUARY, 2021 will have 1 specific Delhi Dry Day and 1 nationwide Dry Day

February 19, Friday: Chhatrapati Shivaji Mahavir Jayanti

February 27, Saturday: Guru Ravidas Jayanti

MARCH, 2021 will see 3 dry days

March 8, Monday: Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

March 11, Thursday: Maha Shivratri

March 29, Monday: Holi



IN APRIL, 2021 there will be 4 Dry Days

April 2, Friday: Good Friday

April 14, Wednesday: Ambedkar Jayanti

April 21, Wednesday: Ram Navami

April 25, Sunday: Mahavir Jayanti



MAY, 2021 will have 2 back to back Dry days in Delhi

May 12, Wednesday: Eid ul-Fitr (begins)

May 13, Thursday: Eid ul-Fitr (ends)



JUNE, 2021 will have no Dry Days

Next dry day in Delhi in JULY, 2021 will be on

July 24, Saturday: Guru Purnima

AUGUST, 2021 will have 3 Dry Days

August 10, Tuesday: Muharram

August 15, Sunday: Independence Day

August 30, Monday: Janmashtami



SEPTEMBER, 2021 will have 1 Dry Day in Delhi

September 10, Friday: Ganesh Chaturthi

OCTOBER, 2021 will have 4 Dry Days in Delhi

October 2, Saturday: Gandhi Jayanti

October 15, Friday: Dussehra

October 18, Monday: Eid-e-Milad

October 20, Wednesday: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

NOVEMBER, 2021 will have 4 Dry Days in Delhi

November 4, Thursday: Diwali

November 14, Sunday: Kartiki Ekadashi

November 19, Friday: Guru Nanak Jayanti

November 24, Wednesday: Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day (Delhi, Punjab)



DECEMBER, 2021 will have only 1 Dry Day in Delhi

December 25, Saturday: Christmas

IMAGE CREDITS: @onkarnewshindi IG