Dry Days In Bangalore 2021: Check Out The List Of No-alcohol Days In The City

Check out the list of dry days in Bangalore 2021, which will be observed on major festivals and holidays including Republic Day, Independence Day, and others

As 2020 has been a rough year for the entire world, including India, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is looking forward to kicking off 2021 with a bang. While almost the entire year went into isolation for everyone, away from their near and dear ones, with public places like theatres, restaurants, clubs, bars, etc being shut, everyone is looking forward to 2021 to compensate for 2020 and hang out with their beloved ones. However, if you enjoy grabbing a drink with your friends over the weekend, there are a few days in 2021 that can spoil your plans for doing so.

Although there are months wherein you can enjoy entirely without having to be worried about 'dry days', some months have a couple of dry days which you must know of before making plans. Thus, take a look at the complete list of dry days in Bangalore next year, which will help you plan your pub crawls with your pals efficiently. Months including April, October and November have the highest numbers of dry days in Banglore in 2021 while February and June have no dry days at all. 

Bangalore dry days list in 2020

January 2021

  • January 26: Republic Day
  • January 30: Death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

February 2021

  • There is no Bangalore dry day in the month of February 2021.

March 2021

  • March 11: Maha Shivaratri

April 2021

  • April 2: Good Friday
  • April 13: Ugadi
  • April 14: Dr Ambedkar Jayanti
  • April 25: Mahavir Jayanti

May 2021

  • May 1: May Day
  • May 13: Eid-ul-Fitr
  • May 14: Basava Jayanti

June 2021

  • Enjoy! There are no dry days in Bangalore in the month of June

July 2021

  • July 21: Bakrid/Eid-al-Adha

August 2021

  • August 15: Independence Day
  • August 19: Muharram

September 2021

  • September 10: Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2021

  • October 2: Gandhi Jayanti
  • October 6: Mahalaya Amavasye
  • October 14: Maha Navami
  • October 15: Vijaya Dashami
  • October 19: Eid-e-Milad
  • October 20: Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti

November 2021

  • November 1: Kannada Rajyothsava
  • November 3: Naraka Chaturdashi
  • November 5: Balipadyami, Deepavali
  • November 22: Kanakadasa Jayanthi

December 2021

  • December 25: Christmas

