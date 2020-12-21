Dry Days In Bangalore 2021: Check Out The List Of No-alcohol Days In The City

Quick links:
As 2020 has been a rough year for the entire world, including India, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is looking forward to kicking off 2021 with a bang. While almost the entire year went into isolation for everyone, away from their near and dear ones, with public places like theatres, restaurants, clubs, bars, etc being shut, everyone is looking forward to 2021 to compensate for 2020 and hang out with their beloved ones. However, if you enjoy grabbing a drink with your friends over the weekend, there are a few days in 2021 that can spoil your plans for doing so.
Also Read | Dry Days In Kolkata In 2021: A List Of 'No-Alcohol Days' In The City
Although there are months wherein you can enjoy entirely without having to be worried about 'dry days', some months have a couple of dry days which you must know of before making plans. Thus, take a look at the complete list of dry days in Bangalore next year, which will help you plan your pub crawls with your pals efficiently. Months including April, October and November have the highest numbers of dry days in Banglore in 2021 while February and June have no dry days at all.
Also Read | Dry Days In Chennai 2021: Full List Of No-alcohol Days In The City
Also Read | Dry Days In 2021: Here's A Complete List Of Dry Days Along With The Occasions
Also Read | Dry Days In January 2021: A List Of Dry Days And The Occasions On Which They Fall