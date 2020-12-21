Dry Days In Bangalore 2021: Check Out The List Of No-alcohol Days In The City

As 2020 has been a rough year for the entire world, including India, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is looking forward to kicking off 2021 with a bang. While almost the entire year went into isolation for everyone, away from their near and dear ones, with public places like theatres, restaurants, clubs, bars, etc being shut, everyone is looking forward to 2021 to compensate for 2020 and hang out with their beloved ones. However, if you enjoy grabbing a drink with your friends over the weekend, there are a few days in 2021 that can spoil your plans for doing so.

Although there are months wherein you can enjoy entirely without having to be worried about 'dry days', some months have a couple of dry days which you must know of before making plans. Thus, take a look at the complete list of dry days in Bangalore next year, which will help you plan your pub crawls with your pals efficiently. Months including April, October and November have the highest numbers of dry days in Banglore in 2021 while February and June have no dry days at all.

Bangalore dry days list in 2020

January 2021

January 26: Republic Day

January 30: Death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

February 2021

There is no Bangalore dry day in the month of February 2021.

March 2021

March 11: Maha Shivaratri

April 2021

April 2: Good Friday

April 13: Ugadi

April 14: Dr Ambedkar Jayanti

April 25: Mahavir Jayanti

May 2021

May 1: May Day

May 13: Eid-ul-Fitr

May 14: Basava Jayanti

June 2021

Enjoy! There are no dry days in Bangalore in the month of June

July 2021

July 21: Bakrid/Eid-al-Adha

August 2021

August 15: Independence Day

August 19: Muharram

September 2021

September 10: Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2021

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti

October 6: Mahalaya Amavasye

October 14: Maha Navami

October 15: Vijaya Dashami

October 19: Eid-e-Milad

October 20: Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti

November 2021

November 1: Kannada Rajyothsava

November 3: Naraka Chaturdashi

November 5: Balipadyami, Deepavali

November 22: Kanakadasa Jayanthi

December 2021

December 25: Christmas

