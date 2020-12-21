Dry Days In Kolkata In 2021: A List Of 'No-Alcohol Days' In The City

Quick links:
A New Year is about to start soon, and we live in a generation where our days are hectic and nights are often tiresome. Thus, by this time of the year, the first thing we think about is holidays. It also implies that we know the number of dry days as we plan to hang around with our pals. Every year, the government declares a few specific days as dry days. On a dry day, liquor shops remain closed. Hence, to avoid any last-minute disappointments in the upcoming year, here is a list of dry days in Kolkata. Take a look of the list here and make your plans accordingly.
November 4: Diwali
November 14: Kartik Ekadashi
The legal age for liquor consumption is 21 years. However, the legal age in Kolkata for hard liquor is 25 years.
Drink and drive is not allowed, and it is a serious offense according to the rules of the Government.
It is always advised to carry a photo ID when you visit a club where alcohol consumption is permitted.
