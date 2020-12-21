Dry Days In Kolkata In 2021: A List Of 'No-Alcohol Days' In The City

A New Year is about to start soon, and we live in a generation where our days are hectic and nights are often tiresome. Thus, by this time of the year, the first thing we think about is holidays. It also implies that we know the number of dry days as we plan to hang around with our pals. Every year, the government declares a few specific days as dry days. On a dry day, liquor shops remain closed. Hence, to avoid any last-minute disappointments in the upcoming year, here is a list of dry days in Kolkata. Take a look of the list here and make your plans accordingly.

List of dry days in Kolkata 2021

January-

January 14: Makar Sankranti

January 26: Republic Day

January 30: Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary, aka Shaheed Diwas

February-

February 19: Chhatrapati Shivaji Mahavir Jayanti

February 27: Guru Nanak Jayanti

March-

March 8: Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

March 11: Maha Shivratri

March 29: Holi

April-

April 2: Good Friday

April 14: Ambedkar Jayanti

April 21: Ram Navami

April 25: Mahavir Jayanti

May-

May 12: Eid Ul Fitr (begins)

May 13: Eid Ul Fitr (ends)

June & July-

Have a blast in June and July as there aren't any dry days in these months in Kolkata in the upcoming year.

August-

August 10: Muharram

August 15: Independence Day

August 30: Janmashtami

September-

September 10: Ganesh Chaturthi

October-

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti

October 8: Prohibition Week (Maharashtra)

October 15: Dussehra

October 18: Eid-e-Milad

October 20: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

November-

November 4: Diwali

November 14: Kartik Ekadashi

November 19: Guru Nanak Jayanti

December-

December 25: Christmas

Some basic information about alcohol consumption in our country

The legal age for liquor consumption is 21 years. However, the legal age in Kolkata for hard liquor is 25 years.

Drink and drive is not allowed, and it is a serious offense according to the rules of the Government.

It is always advised to carry a photo ID when you visit a club where alcohol consumption is permitted.

Image Source: Shutterstock

