Dry Days In Goa: List Of All Non-alcohol Days In Goa In The Year 2021

Goa is one popular State where people from the entire country go for vacations and to unwind from the mundane city life. While one of the best ways to relax is to sit back on the beach with a pint of beer, it's not always possible to do that, owing to dry days in Goa. Goa may seem like a haven for party-goers and people who like to live it up with drinks, it's safe to plan ahead in order to not plan a party that collides with dry days in Goa. Here's a list of all the dry days you need to be aware of, before visiting the state.
January 14: Makar Sankranti
January 26: Republic Day
January 30: Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary, aka Shaheed Diwas
February 19: Chhatrapati Shivaji Mahavir Jayanti
March 8: Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti
March 11: Maha Shivratri
March 29: Holi
The summer months of June and July would come as a relief for all party-goers as there are no dry days during these two months in Goa.
