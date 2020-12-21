Last Updated:

Dry Days In Goa: List Of All Non-alcohol Days In Goa In The Year 2021

Dry days in Goa: Here is a list of dry days in the state of Goa in the coming year 2021. Read on to know more details and plan your year accordingly.

dry days in goa

Goa is one popular State where people from the entire country go for vacations and to unwind from the mundane city life. While one of the best ways to relax is to sit back on the beach with a pint of beer, it's not always possible to do that, owing to dry days in Goa. Goa may seem like a haven for party-goers and people who like to live it up with drinks, it's safe to plan ahead in order to not plan a party that collides with dry days in Goa. Here's a list of all the dry days you need to be aware of, before visiting the state.

Goa Dry Days list 

Dry days in January 

  • January 14: Makar Sankranti

  • January 26: Republic Day

  • January 30: Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary, aka Shaheed Diwas

Dry Days in February 

  • February 19: Chhatrapati Shivaji Mahavir Jayanti

Dry Days in March 

  • March 8: Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

  • March 11: Maha Shivratri

  • March 29: Holi

Dry Days in April 

  • April 2: Good Friday
  • April 14: Ambedkar Jayanti
  • April 21: Ram Navami
  • April 25: Mahavir Jayanti

Dry Days in May 

  • May 12: Eid Ul Fitr (begins)
  • May 13: Eid Ul Fitr (ends)

Dry Days in June and July 

The summer months of June and July would come as a relief for all party-goers as there are no dry days during these two months in Goa. 

Dry Days in August 

  • August 10: Muharram
  • August 15: Independence Day
  • August 30: Janmashtami

Dry Days in September 

  • September 10: Ganesh Chaturthi

Dry Days in October 

  • October 2: Gandhi Jayanti
  • October 15: Dussehra
  • October 18: Eid-e-Milad
  • October 20: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

Dry Days in November 

  • November 4: Diwali
  • November 14: Kartik Ekadashi
  • November 19: Guru Nanak Jayanti

Dry Days in December 

  • December 25: Christmas

Liquor Laws in Goa 

  • The consumption of alcohol is banned in public places, including beaches according to the State's website. The Goa cabinet has approved the new, stricter law which provides for a fine of Rs 2,000 or a jail term of up to three months. Those committing the offense in groups will be fined Rs 10,000 each. 
  • The legal age for drinking alcohol in Goa is 18 and above. 

