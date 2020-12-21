Dry Days In Goa: List Of All Non-alcohol Days In Goa In The Year 2021

Goa is one popular State where people from the entire country go for vacations and to unwind from the mundane city life. While one of the best ways to relax is to sit back on the beach with a pint of beer, it's not always possible to do that, owing to dry days in Goa. Goa may seem like a haven for party-goers and people who like to live it up with drinks, it's safe to plan ahead in order to not plan a party that collides with dry days in Goa. Here's a list of all the dry days you need to be aware of, before visiting the state.

Goa Dry Days list

Dry days in January

January 14: Makar Sankranti

January 26: Republic Day

January 30: Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary, aka Shaheed Diwas

Dry Days in February

February 19: Chhatrapati Shivaji Mahavir Jayanti

Dry Days in March

March 8: Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

March 11: Maha Shivratri

March 29: Holi

Dry Days in April

April 2: Good Friday

April 14: Ambedkar Jayanti

April 21: Ram Navami

April 25: Mahavir Jayanti

Dry Days in May

May 12: Eid Ul Fitr (begins)

May 13: Eid Ul Fitr (ends)

Dry Days in June and July

The summer months of June and July would come as a relief for all party-goers as there are no dry days during these two months in Goa.

Dry Days in August

August 10: Muharram

August 15: Independence Day

August 30: Janmashtami

Dry Days in September

September 10: Ganesh Chaturthi

Dry Days in October

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti

October 15: Dussehra

October 18: Eid-e-Milad

October 20: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

Dry Days in November

November 4: Diwali

November 14: Kartik Ekadashi

November 19: Guru Nanak Jayanti

Dry Days in December

December 25: Christmas

Liquor Laws in Goa

The consumption of alcohol is banned in public places, including beaches according to the State's website. The Goa cabinet has approved the new, stricter law which provides for a fine of Rs 2,000 or a jail term of up to three months. Those committing the offense in groups will be fined Rs 10,000 each.

The legal age for drinking alcohol in Goa is 18 and above.

