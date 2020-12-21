Dry Days In Maharashtra In 2021: Check The Complete List Here

Quick links:
Dry days are those specific days when the sale of alcohol is prohibited by the government in shops, clubs and bars in order to honour and respect religious or patriotic occasions and festivals. On dry days, all the liquor shops are kept shut. With 2021 just around the corner, here we have listed down all the dry days in the state of Maharashtra in the upcoming year.
The state of Maharashtra has a permit system under the Bombay Prohibition Act (1949). According to this act, purchasing and drinking alcohol without a permit is a punishable offence. The act is precisely spelt out on the Maharashtra government's official website. As per the act, the permissible age for consuming hard liquor is 25. But one can drink mild beer, after turning 21 without the permit.
Along with festivals, even during elections prohibited days are designated and announced by the government of Maharashtra. These days generally include the day of elections, plus the two days before and after the voting process. Dry days are also announced a day before and after the counting days. The Government can also designate any day as Dry day by giving a seven days’ notice.
