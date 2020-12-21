Last Updated:

Dry Days In Maharashtra In 2021: Check The Complete List Here

Dry days are those specific days when the sale of alcohol is prohibited by the government. Here, we have listed down all the dry days in Maharashtra next year

Written By
Mamta Raut
dry days in maharashtra

Dry days are those specific days when the sale of alcohol is prohibited by the government in shops, clubs and bars in order to honour and respect religious or patriotic occasions and festivals. On dry days, all the liquor shops are kept shut. With 2021 just around the corner, here we have listed down all the dry days in the state of Maharashtra in the upcoming year.

Dry Days in Maharashtra 2021:

January

  • January 14: Makar Sankranti
  • January 26: Republic Day
  • January 30: Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary, aka Shaheed Diwas

February

  • February 19: Chhatrapati Shivaji Mahavir Jayanti
  • February 27: Guru Nanak Jayanti

March

  • March 8: Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti
  • March 11: Maha Shivratri
  • March 29: Holi

April

  • April 2: Good Friday
  • April 14: Ambedkar Jayanti
  • April 21: Ram Navami
  • April 25: Mahavir Jayanti

May

  • May 1: Maharashtra Day
  • May 12: Eid Ul Fitr (begins)
  • May 13: Eid Ul Fitr (ends)

June

  • No dry days in the month of June

July

  • July 20: Ashadi Ekadashi
  • July 24: Guru Purnima

August

  • August 10: Muharram
  • August 15: Independence Day
  • August 30: Janmashtami

ALSO READ| Dry Days In July 2020 That You Should Know To Avoid Last-minute Stress

September

  • September 10: Ganesh Chaturthi
  • September 19: Anant Chaturdashi

October

  • October 2: Gandhi Jayanti
  • October 8: Prohibition Week 
  • October 15: Dussehra
  • October 18: Eid-e-Milad
  • October 20: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

November

  • November 4: Diwali
  • November 14: Kartik Ekadashi
  • November 19: Guru Nanak Jayanti

ALSO READ| Here's A List Of Dry Days In Bangalore 2020 To Stock Up For Your Parties In Advance

Legal drinking age in the state of Maharashtra

The state of Maharashtra has a permit system under the Bombay Prohibition Act (1949). According to this act, purchasing and drinking alcohol without a permit is a punishable offence. The act is precisely spelt out on the Maharashtra government's official website. As per the act, the permissible age for consuming hard liquor is 25. But one can drink mild beer, after turning 21 without the permit.

ALSO READ| Dry Days In January 2020 That You Need To Know About For Planning Your Parties

Laws regarding Dry Days in Maharashtra

Along with festivals, even during elections prohibited days are designated and announced by the government of Maharashtra. These days generally include the day of elections, plus the two days before and after the voting process. Dry days are also announced a day before and after the counting days.  The Government can also designate any day as Dry day by giving a seven days’ notice.

ALSO READ| Dry Days In 2021: Here's A Complete List Of Dry Days Along With The Occasions

(Image Credit: Shutterstock)

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND