Dry Days In Maharashtra In 2021: Check The Complete List Here

Dry days are those specific days when the sale of alcohol is prohibited by the government in shops, clubs and bars in order to honour and respect religious or patriotic occasions and festivals. On dry days, all the liquor shops are kept shut. With 2021 just around the corner, here we have listed down all the dry days in the state of Maharashtra in the upcoming year.

Dry Days in Maharashtra 2021:

January

January 14: Makar Sankranti

January 26: Republic Day

January 30: Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary, aka Shaheed Diwas

February

February 19: Chhatrapati Shivaji Mahavir Jayanti

February 27: Guru Nanak Jayanti

March

March 8: Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

March 11: Maha Shivratri

March 29: Holi

April

April 2: Good Friday

April 14: Ambedkar Jayanti

April 21: Ram Navami

April 25: Mahavir Jayanti

May

May 1: Maharashtra Day

May 12: Eid Ul Fitr (begins)

May 13: Eid Ul Fitr (ends)

June

No dry days in the month of June

July

July 20: Ashadi Ekadashi

July 24: Guru Purnima

August

August 10: Muharram

August 15: Independence Day

August 30: Janmashtami

September

September 10: Ganesh Chaturthi

September 19: Anant Chaturdashi

October

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti

October 8: Prohibition Week

October 15: Dussehra

October 18: Eid-e-Milad

October 20: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

November

November 4: Diwali

November 14: Kartik Ekadashi

November 19: Guru Nanak Jayanti

Legal drinking age in the state of Maharashtra

The state of Maharashtra has a permit system under the Bombay Prohibition Act (1949). According to this act, purchasing and drinking alcohol without a permit is a punishable offence. The act is precisely spelt out on the Maharashtra government's official website. As per the act, the permissible age for consuming hard liquor is 25. But one can drink mild beer, after turning 21 without the permit.

Laws regarding Dry Days in Maharashtra

Along with festivals, even during elections prohibited days are designated and announced by the government of Maharashtra. These days generally include the day of elections, plus the two days before and after the voting process. Dry days are also announced a day before and after the counting days. The Government can also designate any day as Dry day by giving a seven days’ notice.

