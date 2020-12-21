Last Updated:

Dry Days In Kerala 2021: Check Out The Full List Of No-alcohol Days In The State

Check out the full list of dry days in Kerala 2021, which will be observed on festivals & public holidays such as Republic Day, Diwali, Christmas and others

This year has been extremely tough for everyone across the globe due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, a lot of people are looking forward to 2021 and have high expectations of compensating for 2020 in 2021. As this year majorly went into a lockdown and isolation, public places started opening slowly towards the end of 2020 by adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines. However, as of yet, several restaurants, clubs, cafes, bars and other public places choose to remain shut and netizens are expecting 2021 to change that. 

As the majority of people have stayed away from their near and dear ones in 2020, everybody has high hopes from 2021 for getting enough opportunities to catch up and spend quality time with their beloved ones. However, if you are a party animal and love grabbing a drink over the weekend with your pals, there are some days in 2021 that can ruin your plans. Although there are months when you wouldn't have to worry about 'dry days', a couple of months have multiple dry days which you must know of. Thus, take a look at the full list of dry days in Kerala in 2020, which will help you plan your weekend efficiently. Check out the list here:

Kerala dry days list in 2020

January 2021

  • January 26: Republic Day

February 2021

  • There is no Kerala dry day in the month of February 2021.

March 2021

  • March 11: Maha Shivaratri

April 2021

  • April 2: Good Friday
  • April 14: Dr Ambedkar Jayanti
  • April 21: Rama Navami

May 2021

  • May 1: International Workers' Day
  • May 13: Eid-ul-Fitr
  • May 14: Basava Jayanti

June 2021

  • Enjoy! There are no dry days in Kerala in the month of June

July 2021

  • July 21: Bakrid/Eid-al-Adha

August 2021

  • August 15: Independence Day
  • August 19: Muharram
  • August 30: Krishna Janmashtami

September 2021

  • September 10: Ganesh Chaturthi
  • September 21: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi

October 2021

  • October 2: Gandhi Jayanti
  • October 14: Maha Navami
  • October 15: Vijaya Dashami
  • October 19: Eid-e-Milad

November 2021

  • November 4: Diwali/ Deepavali

December 2021

  • December 25: Christmas

First Published:
