Dry Days In Kerala 2021: Check Out The Full List Of No-alcohol Days In The State

This year has been extremely tough for everyone across the globe due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, a lot of people are looking forward to 2021 and have high expectations of compensating for 2020 in 2021. As this year majorly went into a lockdown and isolation, public places started opening slowly towards the end of 2020 by adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines. However, as of yet, several restaurants, clubs, cafes, bars and other public places choose to remain shut and netizens are expecting 2021 to change that.

As the majority of people have stayed away from their near and dear ones in 2020, everybody has high hopes from 2021 for getting enough opportunities to catch up and spend quality time with their beloved ones. However, if you are a party animal and love grabbing a drink over the weekend with your pals, there are some days in 2021 that can ruin your plans. Although there are months when you wouldn't have to worry about 'dry days', a couple of months have multiple dry days which you must know of. Thus, take a look at the full list of dry days in Kerala in 2020, which will help you plan your weekend efficiently. Check out the list here:

Kerala dry days list in 2020

January 2021

January 26: Republic Day

February 2021

There is no Kerala dry day in the month of February 2021.

March 2021

March 11: Maha Shivaratri

April 2021

April 2: Good Friday

April 14: Dr Ambedkar Jayanti

April 21: Rama Navami

May 2021

May 1: International Workers' Day

May 13: Eid-ul-Fitr

May 14: Basava Jayanti

June 2021

Enjoy! There are no dry days in Kerala in the month of June

July 2021

July 21: Bakrid/Eid-al-Adha

August 2021

August 15: Independence Day

August 19: Muharram

August 30: Krishna Janmashtami

September 2021

September 10: Ganesh Chaturthi

September 21: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi

October 2021

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti

October 14: Maha Navami

October 15: Vijaya Dashami

October 19: Eid-e-Milad

November 2021

November 4: Diwali/ Deepavali

December 2021

December 25: Christmas

