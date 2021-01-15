Dry Days In July 2021 - A Detailed List Of No Alcohol Days In The Month

Is today a dry day? Dry days are a great spoiler for party animals. In metro cities, this can be a big problem. The lifestyle in the metro cities comprises of busy schedules and chilling out during the weekends. Alcohol consumption has become a part of this unwinding program during the weekend. July is the time when the monsoon commences in India. During this time, the weather in India is hot and humid. For many, this is the time to unwind and enjoy the rains with some alcoholic beverage.

Dry days in July can spoil many plans of party-goers. Therefore, it is better that you know about the dry days in July beforehand. This will help you to know about the next dry day in July and make your plans accordingly.

What are dry days? Why are they called dry days?

A dry day is a special day in the year when sales of alcohol are banned. This means that on the next dry day in July, no club or restaurant, or hotel will serve alcohol to their customers. July dry days list can be any Government or state level holidays and so on.

List of dry days in July 2021

Is today a dry day? Read the list to know which days in July are dry days.

Date Day Festival July 20, 2021 Tuesday Ashadi Ekadashi July 24, 2021 Saturday Guru Purnima

Ashadi Ekadashi is a dry day in Maharashtra only and Guru Purnima is a dry day in both Delhi and Maharashtra.

Basic information about consuming alcohol