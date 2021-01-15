Dry Days In June 2021: List Of No Alcohol Days In June 2021 In India

Is today a dry day? This is one of the most important questions raised by party-goers in metropolitan cities. A dry day is a huge problem for most individuals. This is the reason why individuals want to know beforehand about the dry days in June. Alcohol consumption is a huge part of unwinding among metropolitan citizens.

Also read: Dry Days In Delhi 2021: List Of All The No-alcohol Days In The National Capital In 2021

June dry days list can lead to spoiling the fun for many party animals. Hence, it is better that you know about June dry days list so that you can plan your party accordingly, taking into account the list of days when alcohol consumption is prohibited.

What do you mean by dry day?

A dry day is that day when alcohol sales are banned in India. This means that on the next dry day in June, no restaurant or club, or hotel will be serving alcohol to their guests. The dry day lists can be any state or Government level holidays and other important events too.

Also read: Dry Days In Chennai 2021: Full List Of No-alcohol Days In The City

List of dry days in July 2021

So when is the next dry day in June? Good news for the party-goers as there is no dry day in June in 2021. Hence, you can plan any party on any day and consume alcohol without having to think about dry days. This is indeed a piece of great news for many individuals who are often troubled by dry days.

Also read: Dry Days In January 2021: A List Of Dry Days And The Occasions On Which They Fall

Basic information about consuming alcohol

The legal age for drinking alcohol varies from state to state. It is 25 years in Delhi while it is 21 years in Maharashtra. Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Sikkim, and Pondicherry are the states where the legal drinking age is 18 years.

Some of the states in which liquor consumption is deemed illegal are Manipur, Nagaland, Gujarat, Bihar, and Lakshadweep.

States in which liquor consumption is 25 years are Chandigarh, Punjab, Meghalaya, and Haryana.

It is a criminal offense to drink and drive under the influence of alcohol.

One must carry a valid ID proof when going to a place where alcohol is served and also consumed.

Also read: Dry Days In Gurugram: A List Of All The Dry Days In Gurugram In 2021