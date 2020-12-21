Dry Days In March 2021: Full List Of Dry Days In Month Of March & The Occasions

Dry days are the days when the government of India prohibits the sale of alcohol on special days due to several reasons. The sale of alcohol is banned in clubs and restaurants where alcohol is served in the city, wine shops, beer shops and similar places. The government of India declares dry day on certain Government holidays or state-level holidays. Dry days can also be announced on elections or a festival. Here is a list of dry days in March for 2021. Read ahead for more details.

March dry days list

8 March, Monday: Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

11 March, Thursday: Maha Shivratri

29 March, Monday: Holi

Liquor laws in India

According to the Indian National Bar Association, alcohol is something whose demand and sales do not fall but can rise only with time. There are various laws regarding liquor in India and there is no uniformity in these at all. The subject of alcohol is included in the state list under the seventh schedule of the Constitution of India. Thus, the law which governs the sale and consumption of alcohol varies from state to state. A license is needed to sell alcohol and, in some particular states, one also needs a license to consume it. Usually liquor stores, pubs, clubs, discos, bars, hotels and restaurants are licensed to sell alcohol. In addition to this, beaches and houseboats may also need a license to sell alcohol to tourists.

Basic information about alcohol consumption

The legal age of drinking alcohol in India varies in different states. While some allow drinking alcohol at the age of 18, some states permit alcohol consumption at the age of 25. Some states permit purchasing of alcohol at 18 but not consuming it at pubs and bars before 21. States and Union Territories like Bihar, Gujarat, Nagaland, Mizoram and Lakshadweep have a complete ban on selling and purchasing of alcohol or require a special permit for it. Drinking and driving is strictly prohibited. It is considered to be criminal offence. Always carry ID proof when visiting a place where alcohol is served and consumed.

