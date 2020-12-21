Dry Days In Mumbai In 2021; Have A Look At The Entire List Of Dry Days

Quick links:
Many people who are reading this would completely relate to the moment when a person steps out to buy their preferred brand of alcohol, only to find out that it is a 'dry day' after making an entire trip to the liquor shop. Moments like these spoil plans you may have made with friends and family. However, having knowledge about all the 'dry days' beforehand and being prepared accordingly can be useful. So for all the Mumbaikars, here is the list of 'dry days' in Mumbai in the year 2021.
January 14: Makar Sankranti
January 26: Republic Day
January 30: Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary, aka Shaheed Diwas
February 19: Chhatrapati Shivaji Mahavir Jayanti
February 27: Guru Nanak Jayanti
March 8: Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti
March 11: Maha Shivratri
March 29: Holi
April 2: Good Friday
April 14: Ambedkar Jayanti
April 21: Ram Navami
April 25: Mahavir Jayanti
May 1: Maharashtra Day (Maharashtra)
May 12: Eid Ul Fitr (begins)
May 13: Eid Ul Fitr (ends)
No dry days in Mumbai for this month.
July 20: Ashadi Ekadashi (Maharashtra)
July 24: Guru Purnima (Delhi, Maharashtra)
August 10: Muharram
August 15: Independence Day
August 30: Janmashtami
September 10: Ganesh Chaturthi
September 19: Anant Chaturdashi (Maharashtra)
October 2: Gandhi Jayanti
October 8: Prohibition Week (Maharashtra)
October 15: Dussehra
October 18: Eid-e-Milad
October 20: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
November 4: Diwali
November 14: Kartik Ekadashi
November 19: Guru Nanak Jayanti
November 24: Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day (Delhi, Punjab)
December 25: Christmas
This is the complete list of the 'dry days' in Mumbai for the coming year of 2021. The next 'dry day' in Mumbai is January 14, Makar Sankranti. 2020 has proved to be a rather challenging year filled with dark times for everyone. However, with the new year on the horizon, people will be looking forward to a fresh start by celebrating the arrival of the new year with a good drink. Every Mumbaikar can now buy their favourite brand of alcohol in 2021 without coming across a closed wine shop by avoiding the dry days in Mumbai.
