Dry Days In Mumbai In 2021; Have A Look At The Entire List Of Dry Days

Many people who are reading this would completely relate to the moment when a person steps out to buy their preferred brand of alcohol, only to find out that it is a 'dry day' after making an entire trip to the liquor shop. Moments like these spoil plans you may have made with friends and family. However, having knowledge about all the 'dry days' beforehand and being prepared accordingly can be useful. So for all the Mumbaikars, here is the list of 'dry days' in Mumbai in the year 2021.

Mumbai dry days list for 2021

January

January 14: Makar Sankranti

January 26: Republic Day

January 30: Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary, aka Shaheed Diwas

February

February 19: Chhatrapati Shivaji Mahavir Jayanti

February 27: Guru Nanak Jayanti

March

March 8: Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

March 11: Maha Shivratri

March 29: Holi

April

April 2: Good Friday

April 14: Ambedkar Jayanti

April 21: Ram Navami

April 25: Mahavir Jayanti

May

May 1: Maharashtra Day (Maharashtra)

May 12: Eid Ul Fitr (begins)

May 13: Eid Ul Fitr (ends)

June

No dry days in Mumbai for this month.

July

July 20: Ashadi Ekadashi (Maharashtra)

July 24: Guru Purnima (Delhi, Maharashtra)

August

August 10: Muharram

August 15: Independence Day

August 30: Janmashtami

September

September 10: Ganesh Chaturthi

September 19: Anant Chaturdashi (Maharashtra)

October

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti

October 8: Prohibition Week (Maharashtra)

October 15: Dussehra

October 18: Eid-e-Milad

October 20: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

November

November 4: Diwali

November 14: Kartik Ekadashi

November 19: Guru Nanak Jayanti

November 24: Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day (Delhi, Punjab)

December

December 25: Christmas

This is the complete list of the 'dry days' in Mumbai for the coming year of 2021. The next 'dry day' in Mumbai is January 14, Makar Sankranti. 2020 has proved to be a rather challenging year filled with dark times for everyone. However, with the new year on the horizon, people will be looking forward to a fresh start by celebrating the arrival of the new year with a good drink. Every Mumbaikar can now buy their favourite brand of alcohol in 2021 without coming across a closed wine shop by avoiding the dry days in Mumbai.

