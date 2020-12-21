Dry Days In Pune In 2021: Check Out The List Here So You Can Make Plans Accordingly

The year 2020 has been a difficult year for everyone to get through, especially as all weekends were spent at home and in isolation. With things slowly getting back to the pre-pandemic times as the year comes to an end with bars/clubs are slowly opening up with COVID-19 guidelines in place, 2021 appears to be bringing in some relief. Since everyone is looking forward to happier times and weekends in the coming year, take a look at the list of 'dry days' that will be followed in Pune city through 2021. Here's the list of dry days that you must keep in mind:

Dry Days in Pune through 2021

January

January 14: Makar Sankranti

January 26: Republic Day

January 30: Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary, aka Shaheed Diwas

February

February 19: Chhatrapati Shivaji Mahavir Jayanti

February 27: Guru Nanak Jayanti

March

March 8: Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

March 11: Maha Shivratri

March 29: Holi

April

April 2: Good Friday

April 14: Ambedkar Jayanti

April 21: Ram Navami

April 25: Mahavir Jayanti

May

May 1: Maharashtra Day

May 12: Eid Ul Fitr (begins)

May 13: Eid Ul Fitr (ends)

June

Enjoy! No dry days in this month

July

July 20: Ashadi Ekadashi

July 24: Guru Purnima

August

August 10: Muharram

August 15: Independence Day

August 30: Janmashtami

September

September 10: Ganesh Chaturthi

September 19: Anant Chaturdashi

October

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti

October 8: Prohibition Week

October 15: Dussehra

October 18: Eid-e-Milad

October 20: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

November

November 4: Diwali

November 14: Kartik Ekadashi

November 19: Guru Purab

December

December 25: Christmas

Some basic information about alcohol consumption

The legal age for liquor purchase in Pune is 18 years. However, the legal age in Pune and Maharashtra for hard liquor is 25 years.

Drink and drive are not allowed and is considered a serious offence as per the rules of the government.

It is advised to always carry a photo ID when you visit a club where consumption of alcohol is permitted.

There are various laws regarding liquor consumption throughout India and there is no uniformity.

