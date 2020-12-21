Dry Days In Pune In 2021: Check Out The List Here So You Can Make Plans Accordingly

The year 2020 has been a difficult year for everyone to get through, especially as all weekends were spent at home and in isolation. With things slowly getting back to the pre-pandemic times as the year comes to an end with bars/clubs are slowly opening up with COVID-19 guidelines in place, 2021 appears to be bringing in some relief. Since everyone is looking forward to happier times and weekends in the coming year, take a look at the list of 'dry days' that will be followed in Pune city through 2021. Here's the list of dry days that you must keep in mind:
Dry Days in Pune through 2021
January
- January 14: Makar Sankranti
- January 26: Republic Day
- January 30: Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary, aka Shaheed Diwas
February
- February 19: Chhatrapati Shivaji Mahavir Jayanti
- February 27: Guru Nanak Jayanti
March
- March 8: Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti
- March 11: Maha Shivratri
- March 29: Holi
April
- April 2: Good Friday
- April 14: Ambedkar Jayanti
- April 21: Ram Navami
- April 25: Mahavir Jayanti
May
- May 1: Maharashtra Day
- May 12: Eid Ul Fitr (begins)
- May 13: Eid Ul Fitr (ends)
June
- Enjoy! No dry days in this month
July
- July 20: Ashadi Ekadashi
- July 24: Guru Purnima
August
- August 10: Muharram
- August 15: Independence Day
- August 30: Janmashtami
September
- September 10: Ganesh Chaturthi
- September 19: Anant Chaturdashi
October
- October 2: Gandhi Jayanti
- October 8: Prohibition Week
- October 15: Dussehra
- October 18: Eid-e-Milad
- October 20: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
November
- November 4: Diwali
- November 14: Kartik Ekadashi
- November 19: Guru Purab
December
Some basic information about alcohol consumption
- The legal age for liquor purchase in Pune is 18 years. However, the legal age in Pune and Maharashtra for hard liquor is 25 years.
- Drink and drive are not allowed and is considered a serious offence as per the rules of the government.
- It is advised to always carry a photo ID when you visit a club where consumption of alcohol is permitted.
- There are various laws regarding liquor consumption throughout India and there is no uniformity.
