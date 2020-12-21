Last Updated:

Dry Days In Pune In 2021: Check Out The List Here So You Can Make Plans Accordingly

Check out the list of Dry days in Pune throughout 2021 that will be observed on various occasions and festivals including Republic Day, Christmas and more

The year 2020 has been a difficult year for everyone to get through, especially as all weekends were spent at home and in isolation. With things slowly getting back to the pre-pandemic times as the year comes to an end with bars/clubs are slowly opening up with COVID-19 guidelines in place, 2021 appears to be bringing in some relief. Since everyone is looking forward to happier times and weekends in the coming year, take a look at the list of 'dry days' that will be followed in Pune city through 2021. Here's the list of dry days that you must keep in mind:

Dry Days in Pune through 2021

January

  • January 14: Makar Sankranti
  • January 26: Republic Day
  • January 30: Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary, aka Shaheed Diwas

February

  • February 19: Chhatrapati Shivaji Mahavir Jayanti
  • February 27: Guru Nanak Jayanti

March

  • March 8: Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti
  • March 11: Maha Shivratri
  • March 29: Holi

 

April

  • April 2: Good Friday
  • April 14: Ambedkar Jayanti
  • April 21: Ram Navami
  • April 25: Mahavir Jayanti

 

May

  • May 1: Maharashtra Day
  • May 12: Eid Ul Fitr (begins)
  • May 13: Eid Ul Fitr (ends)

 

June

  • Enjoy! No dry days in this month

 

July

  • July 20: Ashadi Ekadashi
  • July 24: Guru Purnima

 

August

  • August 10: Muharram
  • August 15: Independence Day
  • August 30: Janmashtami

 

September

  • September 10: Ganesh Chaturthi
  • September 19: Anant Chaturdashi

 

October

  • October 2: Gandhi Jayanti
  • October 8: Prohibition Week
  • October 15: Dussehra
  • October 18: Eid-e-Milad
  • October 20: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

 

November

  • November 4: Diwali
  • November 14: Kartik Ekadashi
  • November 19: Guru Purab

 

December 

  • December 25: Christmas

 

Some basic information about alcohol consumption

  • The legal age for liquor purchase in Pune is 18 years. However, the legal age in Pune and Maharashtra for hard liquor is 25 years.
  • Drink and drive are not allowed and is considered a serious offence as per the rules of the government.
  • It is advised to always carry a photo ID when you visit a club where consumption of alcohol is permitted.
  • There are various laws regarding liquor consumption throughout India and there is no uniformity.

