Dry Days In Kolkata 2020, Stock Up For Your Parties Accordingly

Festivals

Planning your parties is much easier if you have an idea about all the dry days in a particular city. Here is a list of all the dry days in Kolkata 2020.

dry days in kolkata 2020

Dry days are very important for the party planners to keep an eye on. You need to be aware of all the dry days before planning your parties. To ensure one is not caught unprepared while planning a celebration, it is sometimes wise to consider the dry days, in order to stock up in advance. While it is known to everyone that the dry days are observed on national occasions like Republic Day and Independence day, here are some of the days apart from these two when the dry day is observed.

For people in Kolkata, these are the dry days in West Bengal

  • January 15, Wednesday: Makar Sankranti
  • January 26, Sunday: Republic Day
  • January 30, Thursday: Mahatma Gandhi’s Death Anniversary
  • February 18, Tuesday: Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti
  • February 21, Friday: Maha Shivaratri
  • March 10, Tuesday: Holi
  • April 2, Thursday: Rama Navami
  • April 6, Monday Mahavir: Jayanti
  • April 14, Tuesday, Bengali New Year
  • May 1, Friday: May-day
  • May 24, Sunday: Eid al-Fitr
  • July 30, Friday: Eid al-Adha
  • August 11, Tuesday: Janmashtami
  • August 15, Saturday: Independence Day
  • August 22, Saturday: Ganesh Chaturthi
  • August 29, Saturday: Muharram
  • October 2, Friday: Gandhi Jayanti
  • October 24, Friday: Dussehra
  • November 13, Friday: Diwali
  • November 30, Monday: Kartika Purnima
  • December 2020: No Dry Days

However, no rules are applicable for 5-star hotels, clubs and resorts in Kolkata. Drinks may be served and consumed at these places even on dry days. Private consumption is also not prohibited on the above mentioned dry days. The open sale of liquor at restaurants, liquor shops and other permitted places is not allowed on these days.

