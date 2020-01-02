Dry Days In Kolkata 2020, Stock Up For Your Parties Accordingly

Dry days are very important for the party planners to keep an eye on. You need to be aware of all the dry days before planning your parties. To ensure one is not caught unprepared while planning a celebration, it is sometimes wise to consider the dry days, in order to stock up in advance. While it is known to everyone that the dry days are observed on national occasions like Republic Day and Independence day, here are some of the days apart from these two when the dry day is observed.

For people in Kolkata, these are the dry days in West Bengal

January 15, Wednesday: Makar Sankranti

January 26, Sunday: Republic Day

January 30, Thursday: Mahatma Gandhi’s Death Anniversary

February 18, Tuesday: Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

February 21, Friday: Maha Shivaratri

March 10, Tuesday: Holi

April 2, Thursday: Rama Navami

April 6, Monday Mahavir: Jayanti

April 14, Tuesday, Bengali New Year

May 1, Friday: May-day

May 24, Sunday: Eid al-Fitr

July 30, Friday: Eid al-Adha

August 11, Tuesday: Janmashtami

August 15, Saturday: Independence Day

August 22, Saturday: Ganesh Chaturthi

August 29, Saturday: Muharram

October 2, Friday: Gandhi Jayanti

October 24, Friday: Dussehra

November 13, Friday: Diwali

November 30, Monday: Kartika Purnima

December 2020: No Dry Days

However, no rules are applicable for 5-star hotels, clubs and resorts in Kolkata. Drinks may be served and consumed at these places even on dry days. Private consumption is also not prohibited on the above mentioned dry days. The open sale of liquor at restaurants, liquor shops and other permitted places is not allowed on these days.

