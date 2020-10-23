Navratri 2020: Know Day 7 Colour, Significance, And Mantra

Devotees worship nine avatars of Goddess Durga while celebrating Navratri 2020. Today, October 23, 2020, Friday, marks Navratri 2020 Day 7 or Saptami. On this day, people worship Goddess Kalaratri, who is the fiercest avatar of Goddess Durga. With a donkey as her Vahana and having four arms, Goddess Kalaratri is the most ferocious of all. While her first hand is in Varada Mudra, the bottom is in Abhaya Murda, the upper-left one holds an iron fork, the last has a Khadag. Here is everything you need to know about Navratri 2020 Day 7 colour, significance, and Mantras that you must check out right away. Read on:

What is Navratri 2020 Day 7 colour?

Navratri 2020 Day 7 colour for the celebration of Navratri 2020 is Green. On this day of Navratri 2020, people worship Goddess Kalaratri. Devotees also wear green coloured clothes on Navratri 2020 Day 7 to thank Mother Nature for growth and new beginnings.

Happy Navratri 2020 significance

People worship Goddess Kalaratri on Navratri 2020 Day 7. The derivation of the name comes from Kal, meaning time, and Ratri, which means night. The Goddess is fierce and ferocious, who destroys darkness and evil from the Earth. As per the legend, when Goddess Parvati shed her Golden avatar to kill Shumbha and Nishumbha, she came to be known as Maa Kali, Shakti’s avatar. So, Navratri Day 7 significance is for devotees who worship her, they stop facing the fear of supernatural things. Besides, Navratri Day 7 significance, check out mantras to recite below.

For Navratri 2020 Day 7, chant mantras with a peaceful mind to worship Maa Kali. Devotees can get Puja material such as blossoms, rice, incense stick, and dry fruits. Here are some of the mantras that people can recite on this day. Take a look:

Happy Navratri 2020: Day 7 Mantra

Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah

Prarthana: Ekaveni Japakarnapura Nagna Kharasthita

Lamboshthi Karnikakarni Tailabhyakta Sharirini

Vamapadollasalloha Latakantakabhushana

Vardhana Murdhadhwaja Krishna Kalaratrirbhayankari

कालरात्रि जय-जय-महाकाली।

काल के मुह से बचाने वाली॥

दुष्ट संघारक नाम तुम्हारा।

महाचंडी तेरा अवतार॥

पृथ्वी और आकाश पे सारा।

महाकाली है तेरा पसारा॥

खडग खप्पर रखने वाली।

दुष्टों का लहू चखने वाली॥

कलकत्ता स्थान तुम्हारा।

सब जगह देखूं तेरा नजारा॥

सभी देवता सब नर-नारी।

गावें स्तुति सभी तुम्हारी॥

रक्तदंता और अन्नपूर्णा।

कृपा करे तो कोई भी दुःख ना॥

ना कोई चिंता रहे बीमारी।

ना कोई गम ना संकट भारी॥

उस पर कभी कष्ट ना आवें।

महाकाली माँ जिसे बचाबे॥

तू भी भक्त प्रेम से कह।

कालरात्रि माँ तेरी जय॥

