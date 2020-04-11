Easter Greetings To Wish Your Family And Friends On This Lovely Day

Easter is one of the oldest festivals celebrated among Christians. On this day, the Easter egg plays a significant role because according to an ancient belief, an egg denotes the symbol of a new life. This festival is generally celebrated by visiting the church for a prayer meeting followed by a feast. However, due to the lockdown people will be celebrating Easter at home this year. Here are a few greetings to send across to your family and friends on this auspicious day, along with celebrating it at home.

Easter Greetings for family and friends

Also Read: LCK Standings, Schedule, Match Timings And More - Know Who Is Leading At The Leader-board

Have an eggcellent and bunny-tastic Easter! Rejoice for a new life and renewed vitality.

I hope that Easter will give you a reason to celebrate and enjoy the resurrection of life and Jesus Christ. Happy Easter to you and your fam!

May your Easter day be fun, memorable and happy! May you find lots of Easter eggs and enjoy the Easter egg hunt indoors.

Happy Easter to a special bunny! May your day be filled with fun and joy, laughter and lots of delicious chocolate Easter bunnies and eggs.

May Easter bring your life colour, brightness, joy and, of course, lots of chocolate eggs and bunnies.

I hope you have a wonderful and cheerful Easter surrounded by those you love and care for, stay safe.

Let’s celebrate Easter with hope, love and laughter with the people that matter most.

Enjoy your family reunion and may this Easter be memorable and fun. Have a blessed Easter!

I hope that your Easter basket is filled with joy, blessings and love for you and your family.

May this season bring you an abundance of hope, joy and love. Happy Easter!

Roses are red, violets are blue, during this sacred season, I’m sending all my love to you. Happy Easter!

Easter is another reason to celebrate and to be grateful for the resurrection of Jesus Christ, our saviour. Have a happy Easter!

Also Read: ARK Easter Event 2020: How To Get Bunny Eggs And Easter Chibis In ARK?

Also Read: Blizzard April Fools 2020: A Round Up Of World Of Warcraft Pranks This Year