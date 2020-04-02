LCK Standings, Schedule, Match Timings And More - Know Who Is Leading At The Leader-board

The T1 opened the Week 7of LCK that started on April 1, i.e. Wednesday. The top two teams of League Champions Korea (LCK) 2020 spring season gave an incredible battle in their clash in the first match of Week 7. However, both the teams have 11-2 records after T1's 2-1 victory against Gen G. On the other hand, DragonX remained in third place with a 2-1 win over SANDBOX Gaming, and KT Rolster took the fourth place by defeating Griffin by the same score. The LCK standings have become more interesting after the Wednesday matches

The LCK schedule for Week 7 continues on Thursday with three matches:

APK Prince vs. Afreeca Freecs (11:30 AM) Hanwha Life Esports vs. DAMWON Gaming (14:30 PST) KT Rolster vs. DragonX (17:30)

Amongst all the teams playing in LCK tournament, only top 5 teams will be advancing to single-elimination playoffs. In the single-elimination playoffs, the regular-season winner receives a 'playoff bye' into the final. The teams at the second and third-place receive 'playoff byes' into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively. These playoff matches are best-of-three.

The winner of League of Legends LCK 2020 spring season secures a place in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational. The event will include the top teams from every League of Legends region. The LCK standings, through Wednesday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage are mentioned below-

LCK standings

Gen.G, 11-2, 77 per cent T1, 11-2, 73 per cent DragonX, 9-4, 64 per cent KT Rolster, 8-5, 53 per cent Afreeca Freecs, 6-6, 48 per cent DAMWON Gaming, 5-7, 45 per cent Hanwha Life Esports, 4-8, 37 per cent SANDBOX Gaming, 4-9, 41 per cent APK Prince, 3-9, 31 per cent

Source ~ Gamepedia.com

