Blizzard April Fools 2020: A Round Up Of World Of Warcraft Pranks This Year

Every year, Blizzard Entertainment treats its fanbase with a slew of April Fools jokes. April Fools is also a day that the World of Warcraft fans have always enjoyed. Perhaps, one of their earlier jokes which announced the addition of Pandaren as a playable race in Warcraft 3 did not go well and had even backfired after almost 10 years when a number of users thought that Mists of Pandaria was some elaborate hoax. So, let’s take a look at this year’s pranks.

Also Read | Free Fire News: Free Fire Max To Come With Higher Quality Visuals Across The Board

Blizzard April Fools jokes 2020

World of Warcraft: patch 8.8.8

A new updates note for patch 8.8.8 and build 88888 had been leaked on Blizzard's official forum, despite the developers requesting that they not be. The patch notes draft was seen on their forum on April 1 and promised a host of new features that included Kul Tiran Worgen and Highmountain Goblin and also featured the Terrific Visions. There were also some new Mythic Keystone dungeon affixes, a new holiday celebrating MOTHER, a Pet Battle Essence known as the Vision of Furrpection, new allied races and much more.

Also Read | Apex Legends April Fools 2020: Respawn Treats Fans To A Gold Mozambique

World of Warcraft: Method – No Breaks

Method is one of the most famous World of Warcraft raiding guilds of all time. The developers made an announcement saying that they have started recruiting as they prepare for the Shadowlands. They also added that there are plans to raid 24/7 in the upcoming expansion, and will feature two raid teams. The first one will run from 6 AM to 6 PM while the other one will be from 6 PM to 6 AM. Fans were quick to realise that these were just part of an April Fools prank from Blizzard.

Also Read | Minecraft April Fools Prank Is In Form Of New Snapshot For Minecraft: Java Edition

WOW‘s cinematic director, Terran Gregory, and top lore writer Christie Golden also contributed to #thanksnotpranks on Twitter:

As always, my thanks go out to the players - I hope you’re staying safe and secure in the midst of these uncertain days. Currently hard at work (from home) on Shadowlands - and looking forward to the future. We all have games, & games are best with good friends. #thanksnotpranks — Terran Gregory 🍐 (@TerranGregory) April 1, 2020

Maybe this is a good time to contribute to #ThanksNotPranks. I thank you, the readers of my books, the players of the games I work on, the astonishing courtesy & kindness you bring to my feed. I'm so grateful for my dear friends, old and new. Don't let the darkness break you. — Christie Golden (@ChristieGolden) April 2, 2020

Also Read | COD Modern Warfare Warzone New Update: Complete Patch Notes And Big Changes

Image credits: Blizzard