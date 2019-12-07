Fabulous Christmas Celebrations In The City Of Kolkata Where You Can Have A Merry Time

Christmas is often called the most wonderful time of the year. It is a festival of charity, gift-giving, family, spirituality, and most importantly, of fun. People all over the country celebrate Christmas irrespective of their religion or location. On the occasion of Christmas, many venues organise a massive party that any and all attending can enjoy. Here are a few fabulous Christmas celebrations in the city of Kolkata, West Bengal.

Park Street Revelry

One of the biggest and most happening Christmas celebrations in Kolkata takes place at Park Street. The Park Street Revelry is always full of lights and never fails to have a massive Christmas tree and a Santa Claus for the kids. Food stalls during the celebration give out both traditional Bengali food as well as classic Christmas treats. The event also has parades and live band performances. Taking place in one of the most happening locations of Kolkata, you will also be surrounded by great restaurants and pubs at each turn.

Midnight Mass at St. Paul’s Cathedral

For over a hundred years, the St. Paul’s Cathedral has given out an open invitation to all who want to pray and celebrate during the festival of Chrismas, irrespective of their religion. The midnight mass held at the cathedral may not be full of alcohol and food, but for those that want a calm atmosphere or desire spiritual guidance, it is a must-visit event. Each year during Christmas, the church has hundreds of people coming from all walks of life and all religions. There is also a massive cake and people often come early to the church to socialise with each other and have their own celebration before the mass.

Shopping at New Market

New Market was built in 1874 and since then, it has been one of the hotspots for shopping during Christmas eve. Each Christmas, the market is filled with brand new products, from Christmas themed clothing and accessories, to amazing food that is irresistible to the palate. Some of the best cake shops are also present in the New Market. Plum cake speciality shops are abundant in the market as well. So for all those who want to enjoy their Christmas by going on a shopping spree, New Market is the ideal location for you.

