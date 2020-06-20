Father's Day 2020: All You Need To Know About Its History, Significance & Celebration

The day that celebrates fatherhood, Father's Day is just around the corner. This day is celebrated to pay tributes to fathers and father figures across the world and recognises their contributions to the lives of their children. Usually, Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June in India.

This year, it'll be celebrated on June 21, 2020. However, across the world, it is celebrated at different times of the year, mostly in March, May, and June. Thus, here's everything you need to know about Father's Day including its history, significance and celebrations.

Father's Day History

Father's Day has been celebrated in several parts of the world since the early 20th century. In the United State of America, the first-ever Father's Day was celebrated in 1908 on the third Sunday in the month of June. In multiple European countries, it is observed on Saint Joseph's Day, i.e. March 19. It all goes back to 1908 when a church in West Virginia held a sermon for honouring 362 men who were killed in a coal mining explosion the previous year.

In the same year, Sonora Smart Dodd, a woman and her five other siblings who were single-handedly raised by their father thought that fathers should also be equally honoured as mothers. Her home state of Washington celebrated their first-ever official Father's Day in June 1910 and since then, Father's Day spread from state to state, country to country.

Father's Day Significance

While mothers are considered the birth givers who nurture their children and take care of their family, fathers are called the support systems and the backbone of one's family. A father plays a pivotal role in the lives of his children and makes it disciplined by being a child's pillar of strength. Thus, Father's Day is observed to honour fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers in society.

Father's Day Celebration

Father's Day is celebrated in various ways across the globe. Although this day is not a public holiday in India, folks make sure to make the day special and memorable for their fathers by celebrating it in their own way. On this day, families usually gather and celebrate it together by going out for dinner, movies, etc. In schools, several activities are also organised to make children learn the prominence of a father in their lives. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is suggested that everyone should celebrate Father's Day at home with their family members.

