Father's Day Poems You Can Dedicate To Your Dad As Thoughtful Present On This Special Day

Who is a father? Is he a parent figure who is willing to take care of his family? Or is he a person who leads by example to motivate and nourish his child? If you are asked to define your father in a single word, you will be in a complete fix. For a father is not just a parent figure, he is one who cares, protects, and nourishes his child. He is one who is willing to go to extreme lengths to support his child, he also stands back at times to watch his child be independent. While each father is different, they all experience a common feeling, and that is love.

So let’s make this Father’s Day extra special while gifting them the best present of all times - a poem. While a Father’s Day poem is an extremely thoughtful gift, it is also quite personal. So don’t worry if you’re not too good with words, for here’s a list of top 3 poems that you can dedicate to your father on this special occasion.

Image source: Shutterstock

Classic Poems for Father’s Day:

The Child Is Father To the Man by Gerard Manley Hopkins

"The child is father to the man." How can he be? The words are wild. Suck any sense from that who can: "The child is father to the man." No; what the poet did write ran, "The man is father to the child." "The child is father to the man!" How can he be? The words are wild.

To Her Father with Some Verses by Anne Bradstreet

Most truly honoured, and as truly dear, If worth in me or ought I do appear, Who can of right better demand the same Than may your worthy self from whom it came?

Sephesta's Song to her Child by Robert Greene

Weep not, my wanton, smile upon my knee, When thou art old there's grief enough for thee. Mother's wag, pretty boy, Father's sorrow, father's joy; When thy father first did see Such a boy by him and me, He was glad, I was woe, Fortune changed made him so, When he left his pretty boy Last his sorrow, first his joy. Weep not, my wanton, smile upon my knee, When thou art old there's grief enough for thee. Streaming tears that never stint, Like pearl-drops from a flint, Fell by course from his eyes, That one another's place supplies; Thus he griev'd in every part, Tears of blood fell from his heart, When he left his pretty boy, Father's sorrow, father's joy

In addition to classic poems, you can even dedicate some lyrical, dramatic, and funny Father’s Day poems to your father. Here’s a list of some other poems for Father’s Day:

The Gift by Li-young Lee

Those Winter Sundays by Robert Hayden

Dressing My Daughters by Mark Jarman

Wine by David Wojahn

Most of us will be celebrating Father’s Day 2020 in our homes this year. However, that should not deter us from making this day extra special. So let’s dedicate a lovely poem to our beloved fathers on this special occasion and make Father’s Day 2020 a very special one. Here’s wishing all the fathers a very happy Father's Day 2020 in advance.

Promo Image Source: Shutterstock