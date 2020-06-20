Summer Solstice Quotes To Share With Friends, Family, And Loved Ones

The summer solstice is otherwise known as the longest day of the year. This marks the return of brighter evenings and also the start of the astronomical summer which will end on September 22 when the autumn equinox commences. This year-round, the summer solstice falls on June 21, 2020. The UK is expected to experience 16 hours of daylight whereas India is also expected to experience similar daylight hours in the day. Each day after the summer solstice holds a promise of a fresh start at a philosophical level for many, whereas many associates the day with hope. Below are some of the quotes to celebrate the spirit of summer solstice 2020.

Summer solstice quotes

Each solstice is a domain of experience unto itself. At the summer solstice, all is green and growing, potential coming into being, the miracle of manifestation painted large on the canvas of awareness. -Gary Zuka

Summer is the annual permission slip to be lazy. To do nothing and have it count for something. To lie in the grass and count the stars. To sit on a branch and study the clouds. -Regina Brett

The beauty of that June day was almost staggering. After the wet spring, everything that could turn green had outdone itself in greenness and everything that could even dream of blooming or blossoming was in bloom and blossom. The sunlight was a benediction. The breezes were so caressingly soft and intimate on the skin as to be embarrassing. -Dan Simmons

Summer, after all, is a time when wonderful things can happen to quiet people. For those few months, you’re not required to be who everyone thinks you are, and that cut-grass smell in the air and the chance to dive into the deep end of a pool give you a courage you don’t have the rest of the year. You can be grateful and easy, with no eyes on you, and no past. Summer just opens the door and lets you out. -Deb Caletti

A single sunbeam is enough to drive away many shadows. -St. Francis of Assisi

Source: Erik Witsoe on Unsplash

Hot weather opens the skull of a city, exposing its white brain, and its heart of nerves, which sizzle like the wires inside a lightbulb. And there exudes a sour extra-human smell that makes the very stone seem flesh-alive, webbed and pulsing.â€• Truman Capote, Summer Crossing

Summer was our best season: it was sleeping on the back screened porch in cots, or trying to sleep in the treehouse; summer was everything good to eat; it was a thousand colors in a parched landscape; but most of all, summer was Dill

The days were longer then (for time, like money, is measured by our needs), when summer afternoons were spacious, and the clock ticked slowly in the winter evenings. â€• George Eliot, Middlemarch

And so with the sunshine and the great bursts of leaves growing on the trees, just as things grow in fast movies, I had that familiar conviction that life was beginning over again with the summer.

It was June, and the world smelled of roses. The sunshine was like powdered gold over the grassy hillside.

