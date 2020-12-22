Festivals In April 2021: List Of Important National And International Days In April 2021

April is the fourth month of the year and has 30 days in it. There are many festivals in April, both Nationally and internationally. Here is the list of the festivals in April in 2021.

Also read: Festivals In October 2021: All Special Days And Auspicious Occasions In This Month

Special days in April 2021

April 1 – April Fool

On April Fool’s Day people around the globe prank each other. It includes harmless jokes and elaborate schemes to fool anyone. It is one of the few non-religious festivals of the world and has been celebrated through centuries.

April 2 - Pascua Florida Day

This day is celebrated as a state day in Florida, the United States. It is the anniversary of the discovery of Florida in 1513 by Juan Ponce de León. He was the one who searched for gold and the Fountain of Youth.

April 4 – Liberation Day in Hungary

The Liberation Day in Hungary honours the Liberation of Hungary from Nazi Germany. On 4 April 1950, the Hungarian Presidential Council declared Liberation Day to be the main national holiday in the socialist republic every year on this day.

April 5 - Arbor Day in South Korea

Arbor Day is a holiday in which individuals and groups are encouraged to plant trees. The holiday was established in 1949. Arbor Day was created to fight deforestation caused by the devastating Korean War.

Also read: Festivals In December 2021: Take A Look At The Special And Auspicious Days

April 6 - National Tartan Day

It is celebrated by the US. It celebrates the Scottish Declaration of Independence. It also recognizes the accomplishments of Americans of Scottish descent.

April 7 - Women's Day in Mozambique

National Women’s Day is celebrated every 7 April in Mozambique. This holiday is in observance of International Women’s Day on 8 April that is observed in many other countries.

April 9 - Martyr's Day in Tunisia

Martyrs’ Day celebration in Tunisia is about a solemn gathering to honour and pay tribute to the heroes of the war who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty of the country. The celebration of the holiday involves speeches from government officials and the leaders from civic groups.

April 14 - Fast and Prayer Day in Liberia

Fast and Prayer Day is held in Liberia. This is a national public holiday. On this day all Liberians are called upon to pray for guidance, protection, and peace in their homeland.

April 18 – World Heritage Day

World Heritage Day is observed every year on April 18. It is observed to preserve the human heritage and recognize the efforts of the organizations working for it.

April 21 - The Queen's Birthday in the United Kingdom

The Queen's Birthday holiday is the official birthday of Queen Elizabeth II. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary of the House of Windsor was born on April 21st 1926.

April 22 – Earth Day

Earth Day is an annual event celebrated around the world on April 22. This day is celebrated to demonstrate support for environmental protection. It was first celebrated in 1970. It is one of the auspicious days in April.

Also read: Festivals In August 2021: Know The Special Days In The Month

April 23 - National Sovereignty in Turkey

National Sovereignty Day is a public holiday in Turkey. It is celebrated for the foundation of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, on April 23, 1920. It is also observed by Northern Cyprus.

April 26 - Union Day in Tanzania

Union Day is a public holiday in Tanzania. It is celebrated for the unification of Tanganyika and the People's Republic of Zanzibar and Pemba into the United Republic of Tanzania in 1964.

April 27 - Independence Day in Sierra Leone, Togo

Togo and Sierra Leon share Independence Day on April 27. They attained independence in 1960 and 1961 respectively.

Also read: Festivals In September 2021: Know All About The Special Days And Festivals In The Month