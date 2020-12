Festivals In December 2021: Take A Look At The Special And Auspicious Days

December is the last month of every year and consists of some of the auspicious days and festivals like Dhanu Sankranti, Vivah Panchami, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. Other important days of this month are Gita Jayanti, Champa Shashthi and a few others. Let’s take a look at the festivals in December as well as the other upcoming festivals in India that are celebrated with love.

Festivals in December 2021

Every festival has a deep meaning behind it. Such as on Vivah Panchami, Lord Ram and Goddess Sita were married and is celebrated as their wedding anniversary every year. Champa Shashthi is a popular festival celebrated in the state of Maharashtra. Also, on Chandra Darshan people observe a day-long fast and break it after seeing the new moon. Not many people know that on Anvadhan, the followers of the Vaishnava community observe a day fast on the day and then perform Yajna on the day of Ishti.

December 2, Thursday- Masik Shivratri

December 2, Thursday- Pradosh Vrat

December 3, Friday- Darsha Amavasya

December 3, Friday- Anvadhan

December 4, Saturday- Margashirsha Amavasya

December 4, Saturday- Surya Grahan *Purna

December 4, Saturday- Ishti

December 5, Sunday- Chandra Darshan

December 7, Tuesday- Vinayaka Chaturthi

December 8, Wednesday- Naga Panchami *Telugu

December 8, Wednesday- Vivah Panchami

December 9, Thursday- Subrahmanya Sashti

December 9, Thursday- Skanda Sashti

December 9, Thursday- Champa Shashthi

December 11, Saturday- Masik Durgashtami

December 14, Tuesday- Mokshada Ekadashi

December 14, Tuesday- Gita Jayanti

December 14, Tuesday- Guruvayur Ekadashi

December 15, Wednesday Matsya Dwadashi

December 16, Thursday- Pradosh Vrat

December 16, Thursday- Hanuman Jayanti *Kannada

December 16, Thursday- Dhanu Sankranti

December 16, Thursday- Masik Karthigai

December 18, Saturday- Margashirsha Purnima Vrat

December 18, Saturday- Anvadhan

December 18, Saturday- Dattatreya Jayanti

December 18, Saturday- Rohini Vrat

December 19, Sunday- Margashirsha Purnima

December 19, Sunday- Ishti

December 19, Sunday- Annapurna Jayanti

December 19, Sunday- Bhairavi Jayanti

December 20, Monday- Pausha Begins *North

December 20, Monday- Arudra Darshan

December 21, Tuesday- Shortest Day Of The Year

December 22, Wednesday- Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi

December 25, Saturday- Merry Christmas

December 26, Sunday- Bhanu Saptami

December 26, Sunday- Kalashtami

December 27, Monday- Mandala Pooja

December 30, Thursday- Saphala Ekadashi

December 31, Friday- Pradosh Vrat

December 31, Friday- New Year’s Eve

