Wedding Dates In August 2021: Here's A Look At The Right Dates To Get Married In August

The year 2020 was not the best year for couples to get married. With the pandemic in play and the government order to maintain social distancing and lockdown rules, most couples decided to shift their wedding dates to a later-date in 2021. Though the situation of the pandemic cannot be predicted, dates with 'shubh muhurat' for wedding have already been rolled out. So here's a look at wedding dates in August 2021, according to the Hindu Panchang:
While the months of May, June & July are known for being the wedding months, August stays very low in the list. According to the Hindu Panchang, there are no wedding dates 2021 available for August. This means there is no day in the moth where couples can find a shubh muhrat to get married. Other months that are in a similar situation are September and October.
While there are no right dates according to the Hindu Panchang to get married, these months can still be great for pre-wedding functions or court marriage. While demand for vendors will be low in these months, agnostic people can opt for these months. Chances of having a budget wedding with the facilities of a lavish wedding are very high in these months. But here's a look at dates available otherwise, in the year 2021:
January 2021
- 18th January 2021 – Monday
- 20th January 2021 - Wednesday
- 24th January 2021 - Sunday
- 31st January 2021 – Sunday
February 2021
- 1st February 2021 - Monday
- 7th February 2021 - Sunday
- 14th February 2021 – Sunday
- 15th February 2021 - Monday
- 16th February 2021 - Tuesday
- 21st February 2021 - Sunday
- 28th February 2021 – Sunday
March 2021
- 3rd March 2021 - Wednesday
- 5th March 2021 – Friday
- 8th March 2021 - Monday
- 14th March 2021 – Sunday
April 2021
- 16th April 2021 - Friday
- 17th April 2021 - Saturday
- 22nd April 2021 – Thursday
- 24th April 2021 - Saturday
- 25th April 2021 - Sunday
- 26th April 2021 - Monday
- 27th April 2021 - Tuesday
- 28th April 2021 - Wednesday
- 29th April 2021 - Thursday
- 30th April 2021 – Friday
May 2021
- 1st May 2021 - Saturday
- 2nd May 2021 – Sunday
- 3rd May 2021 – Monday
- 7th May 2021 - Friday
- 8th May 2021 - Saturday
- 9th May 2021 – Sunday
- 13th May 2021 - Thursday
- 14th May 2021 - Friday
- 21st May 2021 - Friday
- 22nd May 2021 – Saturday
- 23rd May 2021 - Sunday
- 24th May 2021 - Monday
- 26th May 2021 - Wednesday
- 27th May 2021 - Thursday
- 28th May 2021 - Friday
- 29th May 2021 - Saturday
- 30th May 2021 – Sunday
June 2021
- 3rd June 2021 - Thursday
- 4th June 2021 – Friday
- 5th June 2021 - Saturday
- 16th June 2021 - Wednesday
- 19th June 2021 - Saturday
- 20th June 2021 - Sunday
- 21st June 2021 - Monday
- 22nd June 2021 - Tuesday
- 23rd June 2021 - Wednesday
- 24th June 2021 - Thursday
- 30th June 2021 – Wednesday
July 2021
- 1st July 2021 - Thursday
- 2nd July 2021 - Friday
- 7th July 2021 - Wednesday
- 13th July 2021 - Tuesday
- 15th July 2021 - Thursday
- 16th July 2021 – Friday
November 2021
- 15th November 2021 - Monday
- 16th November 2021 - Tuesday
- 20th November 2021 - Saturday
- 21st November 2021 - Sunday
- 28th November 2021 - Sunday
- 29th November 2021 - Monday
- 30th November 2021 – Tuesday
December 2021
- 1st December 2021 - Wednesday
- 2nd December 2021 - Thursday
- 6th December 2021 - Monday
- 7th December 2021 - Tuesday
- 8th December 2021 – Wednesday
- 11th December 2021 - Saturday
- 13th December 2021 - Monday