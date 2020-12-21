Wedding Dates In August 2021: Here's A Look At The Right Dates To Get Married In August

The year 2020 was not the best year for couples to get married. With the pandemic in play and the government order to maintain social distancing and lockdown rules, most couples decided to shift their wedding dates to a later-date in 2021. Though the situation of the pandemic cannot be predicted, dates with 'shubh muhurat' for wedding have already been rolled out. So here's a look at wedding dates in August 2021, according to the Hindu Panchang:

While the months of May, June & July are known for being the wedding months, August stays very low in the list. According to the Hindu Panchang, there are no wedding dates 2021 available for August. This means there is no day in the moth where couples can find a shubh muhrat to get married. Other months that are in a similar situation are September and October.

While there are no right dates according to the Hindu Panchang to get married, these months can still be great for pre-wedding functions or court marriage. While demand for vendors will be low in these months, agnostic people can opt for these months. Chances of having a budget wedding with the facilities of a lavish wedding are very high in these months. But here's a look at dates available otherwise, in the year 2021:

January 2021

18th January 2021 – Monday

20th January 2021 - Wednesday

24th January 2021 - Sunday

31st January 2021 – Sunday

February 2021

1st February 2021 - Monday

7th February 2021 - Sunday

14th February 2021 – Sunday

15th February 2021 - Monday

16th February 2021 - Tuesday

21st February 2021 - Sunday

28th February 2021 – Sunday

March 2021

3rd March 2021 - Wednesday

5th March 2021 – Friday

8th March 2021 - Monday

14th March 2021 – Sunday

April 2021

16th April 2021 - Friday

17th April 2021 - Saturday

22nd April 2021 – Thursday

24th April 2021 - Saturday

25th April 2021 - Sunday

26th April 2021 - Monday

27th April 2021 - Tuesday

28th April 2021 - Wednesday

29th April 2021 - Thursday

30th April 2021 – Friday

May 2021

1st May 2021 - Saturday

2nd May 2021 – Sunday

3rd May 2021 – Monday

7th May 2021 - Friday

8th May 2021 - Saturday

9th May 2021 – Sunday

13th May 2021 - Thursday

14th May 2021 - Friday

21st May 2021 - Friday

22nd May 2021 – Saturday

23rd May 2021 - Sunday

24th May 2021 - Monday

26th May 2021 - Wednesday

27th May 2021 - Thursday

28th May 2021 - Friday

29th May 2021 - Saturday

30th May 2021 – Sunday

June 2021

3rd June 2021 - Thursday

4th June 2021 – Friday

5th June 2021 - Saturday

16th June 2021 - Wednesday

19th June 2021 - Saturday

20th June 2021 - Sunday

21st June 2021 - Monday

22nd June 2021 - Tuesday

23rd June 2021 - Wednesday

24th June 2021 - Thursday

30th June 2021 – Wednesday

July 2021

1st July 2021 - Thursday

2nd July 2021 - Friday

7th July 2021 - Wednesday

13th July 2021 - Tuesday

15th July 2021 - Thursday

16th July 2021 – Friday

November 2021

15th November 2021 - Monday

16th November 2021 - Tuesday

20th November 2021 - Saturday

21st November 2021 - Sunday

28th November 2021 - Sunday

29th November 2021 - Monday

30th November 2021 – Tuesday

December 2021