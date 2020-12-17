Grahan In 2021: Here Are The Dates For Surya And Chandra Grahan In 2021

As 2021 is fast approaching people across India are gearing for welcoming the new year. Knowing the dates of festivals and special days in 2021 beforehand can help prepare for them in advance. According to time&date.com, here are the dates on which there will either be a solar eclipse or lunar eclipse in 2021.

Read | Important Days In January 2021: National And International Dates To Remember

Grahan in 2021

December 14 marked as the last solar eclipse of 2020. There will be four eclipses in 2021, two solar and two lunar. The first eclipse will on May 26 and it will be a total lunar eclipse. This Chandra Grahan or Lunar eclipse will be visible from South and East Asia, Australia, Much of North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica.

The next eclipse will on June 10 and it will be a solar eclipse or Surya Grahan. This Annular will be visible from much of Europe, much of Asia, North and West Africa. People from North America, Atlantic and Arctic will also be able to witness it. Sky gazers in Australia will miss out on this Solar Eclipse.

Read | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

The third eclipse of the year will be on November 18 and 19. It will be a partial Lunar Eclipse. It will be visible from much of Europe, much of Asia, Australia, North and West Africa. Stargazers in North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Arctic region will also witness this beautiful spectacle.

The last eclipse of 2021 will be on December 4 and it will be a total Solar Eclipse. It will be visible from South in Australia, South in Africa, South in South America. It will also be visible from the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica.

Read | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Last Solar Eclipse of 2020

Earth witnessed its last solar eclipse 2020 on December 14. Unfortunately, the eclipse was not visible from India. The total solar eclipse started at 7:03 PM for IST, peaked at 9:43 PM and came to an end at 12:23 AM on December 15 as per timeanddate.com. The eclipse was visible for people living in parts of Chile and Argentina in South America. In southern parts of South America, South-west Africa and Antarctica, also skywatchers witnessed the eclipse. A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon completely blocks the sun. The celestial event lasted for a total of two minutes and 10 seconds.

Read | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe