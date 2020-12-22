Festivals In February 2021: Here Are The Auspicious Days In February To Celebrate

2020 is about to end and people are looking forward to a new beginning. The new year will bring a wave of festivals and it is better to plan it beforehand. February 2021 is filled with many festivals and special days, including Valentine's Day and Vasant Panchami. Here's a list of upcoming festivals in February 2021:

Festivals in February (acc. to Drik Panchang)

4 February 2021 (Thursday)

Vivekananda Jayanti Kalashtami

7 February 2021 (Sunday)

Shattila Ekadashi

8 February 2021 (Monday)

Vaishnava Shattila Ekadashi

9 February 2021 (Tuesday)

Pradosh Vrat Meru Trayodoshi

10 February 2021 (Wednesday)

Masik Shivaratri

11 February 2021 (Thursday)

Magha Amavasya Darsha Amavasya Anvadhan Mauni Amavas Thai Amavasai

12 February 2021 (Friday)

Ishti Magha Navratri Kumbha Sankranti

13 February 2021 (Saturday)

Chandra Darshana

15 February 2021 (Monday)

Vinayaka Chaturthi Ganesha Chaturthi

16 February 2021 (Tuesday)

Vasant Panchami

17 February 2021 (Wednesday)

Skanda Sashti

19 February 2021 (Friday)

Ratha Saptami Narmada Jayanti Bhishma Ashtami Masik Karthigai

20 February 2021 (Saturday)

Masik Durgashtami Rohini Vrat

23 February 2021 (Tuesday)

Jaya Ekadashi

24 February 2021 (Wednesday)

Bhishma Dwadashi Pradosh Vrat

26 February 2021 (Friday)

Anvadhan

27 February 2021 (Saturday)

Magha Purnima Magha Purnima Vrat Ishti Guru Ravidas Jayanti Lalitha Jayanti Masi Magam Attukal Pongal

28 February 2021 (Sunday)

Phalguna Begins

Special Days in February

The above list covers February festivals, now let us talk about special days in February. These days are the ones which are not based on Hindu Calendar. Have a look :

4 February 2021 - World's Cancer Day: It is an international day to raise the awareness of cancer. On this day, people encourage others for detection, prevention and treatment of cancer. It also celebrates the patients who recovered from it. United Nations has marked 4 February as World's Cancer Day.

14 February 2021 - Valentine's Day: Also known as Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, it is celebrated annually. On this day, lovers express their love through gifts and greetings. This also extends to relatives and families.

Apart from these auspicious days in February, there are public holidays in the month. Here's the list of holidays in February that you can celebrate. Check it out:

