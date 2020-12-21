Wedding Dates In October: Auspicious Dates To Tie The Knot In 2021

For many couples this year, the Coronavirus pandemic has put all their wedding plans on hold. However, many couples had a sweet and simple intimate wedding with limited guests. There are still many who simply chose to cancel the wedding and postpone it for the next year. Thus, here we’ve got you a list of the Hindu marriage dates in October 2021. Be it a grand wedding or a small one with your close ones around with all the safety precautions, you may bookmark these auspicious dates for your dream wedding in advance, according to panchang.

Wedding dates in October 2021

Also read: When Is Bhai Dooj In 2020? Details About Bhai Dooj 2020 Date And Its Significance

Also read: Purnima In October 2020: Know Dates, Significance, And Other Details

August- September- October

Unfortunately, these the months of August, September and October have no auspicious wedding dates as these are prohibited solar months. But you may opt for a court marriage or even a non-ritualistic wedding in these three months. Many couples are choosing to get married legally before performing the rituals and doing the celebrations with their pals. So the months of August-September-October can be considered great for the celebrations. During these months, since there will be low demand for weddings, you may also find vendors easily.

Even if you plan to postpone your wedding, the months of November and December are considered to be the crowd favourite season, as these two months see the most number of weddings in any year. With great weather conditions and where the bride can wear her bridal gown without any compromise, flaunt her best self, November and December can be considered as a blessing. Further, read the details below about auspicious wedding dates in November and December for the coming year, as we bid goodbye to 2020.

Also read: Balaram Jayanti 2020: Read History, Significance, And Importance Of This Day

November-

15th November 2021 - Monday

16th November 2021 - Tuesday

20th November 2021 - Saturday

21st November 2021 - Sunday

28th November 2021 - Sunday

29th November 2021 - Monday

30th November 2021 – Tuesday

Also read: Basant Panchami Celebration In Hyderabad 2020: Date, Time And 'shubh Muhurat' Of Puja

December-

1st December 2021 - Wednesday

2nd December 2021 - Thursday

6th December 2021 - Monday

7th December 2021 - Tuesday

8th December 2021 – Wednesday

11th December 2021 - Saturday

13th December 2021 - Monday

Image Source: Shutterstock

Also read: Wedding Dates In January: Here Is A List Of All The Auspicious Wedding Dates