Share Market Holidays In October 2021: Here Is The List Of Holidays Of NSE & BSE

2020 is coming to an end and with COVID-19 vaccine coming in, people are excited for next year. With so many upcoming holidays, families across the country can plan for mini-vacations. Just like this, even offices like the National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange will also have holidays, and the stock market will be closed for the said days. While there are only a few days throughout the year when the market closes, let us see when does the market close in the month of October.

What is National Stock Exchange?

According to Bankbazaar.com, NSE is an Indian stock exchange that introduced the computerised trading system in the country. Established in 1992, NSE is located in Mumbai, Maharastra. It marked the beginning of de-materialized electronic exchange in India. Vikram Limaye is currently serving NSE as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer. In 2021, the NSE will witness thirteen holidays in total.

What is Bombay Stock Exchange?

According to Bankbazaar.com, BSE was conceptualised in the year 1875 and it gained popularity for faster transaction processing. It is an ideal platform for Indian companies to make money. Justice Vikramajit Sen; is the current Chairman of the BSE and Ashishkumar Chauhan; is the MD & CEO of the stock exchange.

Share Market Holidays

Republic Day: Tuesday, Jan. 26

Mahashivaratri: Thursday, March 11

Holi: Monday, March 29

Good Friday: Friday, April 2

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti: Wednesday, April 14

Ram Navami: Wednesday, April 21

Eid al-Fitr: Thursday, May 31

Eid al-Adha: Tuesday, July 20

Ashura/Muharram: Thursday, August 19

Ganesh Chaturthi: Friday, Sept.10

Dusshera: Friday, Oct.15

Diwali: Thursday, November 4

Guru Nanak Jayanti: Friday, November 19

Other Special Days in October 2021

The above list is based on stock market holidays and besides, there are few special days in the month of October. From Gandhi Jayanti to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti, here are the special days. Check it out.

Gandhi Jayanti (2 October) - On this day, citizens celebrate the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. It is counted as one of the national holidays of India. On this day, school, colleges and even offices offer prayers and tributes to Gandhiji. Also known as 'International Non-violence Day.'

Laxmi Pooja (20 October) - This is a Hindu festival that is celebrated across the country. People offer prayers, light Diya and clean their houses for this special occasion. It is also celebrated as 'Diwali.'

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti (31 October) - On this day, citizens celebrate the birthday of Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Various programmes which include leaders of the country takes place. It is also known as 'National Unity Day' or 'Rastriya Ekta Diwas'

