Festivals In July 2021: Here Are The Special Days And Auspicious Occasions In The Month

As we bring in the new year, people are looking forward to enjoying it to the fullest. There are several special days in July, including a few upcoming festivals in India in 2021, that many are waiting for. Check out the major festivals in July.

Important Days and Festivals in July 2021

12 July – Jagannath Rathyatra

Ratha Yatra is a big festival that is organized annually at the popular Jagannatha temple in Puri, Odisha. It is held based on the Hindi Lunar calendar and is fixed on Dwitiya Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Ashada month. Lord Jagannatha, who is considered a form of Lord Vishu, is worshipped in the temple along with his brother Balabhadra and sister Devi Subhadra. It is among the well-known upcoming festivals in India. Jagannatha temple is one of the four Hindu pilgrimage centers called Char Dham pilgrimages. It also takes place in Jharkhand, West Bengal, and other East Indian states.

20 July - Eid al-Adha

Widely known as Bakrid, Eid al-Adha is prominent Islamic upcoming festivals in India in 2021. On the day, an animal is sacrificed ritually, usually a goat. The family who made the sacrifice consumes one-third of its meat and the rest is distributed to the needy and poor. Among the July festivals in 2021, Bakra-Eid is celebrated for around three days. In the Islamic lunar calendar, it falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah which is the twelfth and final month.

24 July – Guru Purnima

Special days in July 2021 includes Guru Poornima. It is dedicated to all the academic and spiritual Gurus ready to share their wisdom with very low or no monetary expectation, based on Karma Yoga. This festival is observed in India, Bhutan, and Nepal, mainly by the Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains. It is traditionally celebrated by people to honour their chosen leaders / spiritual teachers and express their gratitude. It is held on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Ashadha. Guru Purnima is among the famous July Festivals. It was revived by Mahatma Gandhi to pay respect to his spiritual guru Shrimad Rajchandra. The day is also called Vyasa Purnima as it marks Ved Vyasa’s birthday.

