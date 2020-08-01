Friendship Day 2020: Know History, Meaning And Significance Of The Day

Friendship Day 2020 in India will be celebrated on August 2. The day is celebrated on different dates in different countries. It is celebrated to honour friends and friendship amongst various communities, individuals, organisations in one's life. Take a look at Friendship Day 2020, meaning, history, significance, and some other facts about the day:

Friendship Day History

Friendship Day is celebrated on different days across the world. International Friendship Day is celebrated on July 30 as proclaimed by the United National General Assembly. However, apart from that, various countries celebrate on different dates. For instance, Argentina, Brazil, Spain, and Uruguay celebrate the day on July 20.

However, in countries like Bangladesh, Malaysia, India, Singapore, and UAE, Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of the month of August every year. Hence, for the year 2020, the day falls on August 02. The idea of Friendship Day was first proposed by Dr Ramon Artemio Bracho, on July 20, 1958, when he was dining with his buddies in a town named Puerto Pinasco that is situated alongside the River Paraguay.

That led to the formation of the World Friendship Crusade, which is a foundation that encourages fellowships amongst people and communities. The crusade declared it World Friendship Day. Later, on April 27, 2011, the Unites Nations proclaimed July 30 as official International Friendship Day.

Friendship Day Significance

The day sheds light on forming strong bonds and making peace with various individuals and communities. It promotes relationships among fellowship among humans irrespective of the race, caste, colour and religion. According to the United Nations, ''Through friendship — by accumulating bonds of camaraderie and developing strong ties of trust — we can contribute to the fundamental shifts that are urgently needed to achieve lasting stability, weave a safety net that will protect us all, and generate passion for a better world where all are united for the greater good.''

Friendship Day Celebration

The day is celebrated with great enthusiasm and vigour. Some of the major highlights of Friendship Day celebrations are the exchange of greeting cards, tying friendship bands, text messages, and sending gifts. People spend time with their friends by organising events, gatherings or a trip to some location.

